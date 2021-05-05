Research Assistant x 7 (12 Months FTC)

A Research Assistant x 7 (12 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium at the Sandringham, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

BackgroundWits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

Conduct telephonic interviews on patients who were admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 related illness and capture the data on a REDCap Database

Location

NICD, Sandringham

Key performance areas

Conduct telephonic interviews with patients logged in the DATCOV Hospital Surveillance Database

Gather verbal consent from participants prior to completion of the interview

Appropriate delivery of the interview to the participant preferably in their home language with minimal deviation from the CRF as a whole

Accurate data capturing of responses given by participants in the REDCap platform

Ensure the completion of all fields on the CRF before completing the interview

Keep a record of any participants that are unreachable

Keep a record of any participants that decline to take part in the research

Keep a record of any participants who request follow-up at a different date or time and reasonable follow-up at the participant’s convenience

Refer/Escalate issues raised by participants to the appropriate resource

Provide feedback to the team regarding data quality issues

Communicate with the program office to address any data quality issues which may arise

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Experience in public health, low resource settings and academic research (human research study design and statistical analysis) will be advantageous

The successful incumbent will be required to conduct a minimum number of 100 interviews per week (roughly 20 mins in duration)

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Motivated and able to work well independently as well as part of a team

Expertise in using computer programs and aptitude/willingness to learn

Required minimum work experience

At least one year of experience in a data-handling environment using computer databases

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 10 May 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

