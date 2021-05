Rigger

Rigger

Must have RED SEAL

minimum 3yrs experience

Must have PETROCHEMICAL EXP

Project work

Available immediately

Reside in Durban and surroundings

Desired Skills:

rigger

matric

qualified

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

WE are looking for riggers who are available immediately for project work in Durban.

Learn more/Apply for this position