Risk and Compliance Manager at WebHelp UK

Risk Management. Policy, bureaucracy, frameworks, 100 page Risk Committee decks with endless streams of Red, Amber, Green? [Email Address Removed] are recruiting a Risk and Compliance Manager to help navigate our ship through storms and keep things sailing smoothly.

There are two types of people in the world; those that go into things blindly and hope for the best and those who prepare, plan, anticipate risk to do the job effectively. If you’re the latter, you could be just the person we are looking for.

Join our fun-loving global community of more than 60,000 passionate people who work across 160 locations in over 49 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

As Risk and Compliance Manager, you must be aware of trends, contextual awareness and have a proactive approach to solution finding. To succeed in this role, you will work cross-functionally within the business to ensure that current and emerging risks are identified as well as develop risk treatment strategies including operational, data, conduct and cyber risks.

You will need to be highly organised with exceptional communication skills and extensive career experience anticipating shortcomings and being proactive in solution finding.

If you’re ready to set sail in your career then take this moment to start your next voyage by applying today.

What you’ll be doing

– Developing and maintaining risk treatment strategies as well as developing the control environment

– Developing and maintaining a comprehensive suite of meaningful risk appetite measures that guides the business on its risk profile and the performance of its control environment

– Reviewing, triage and remediating risk and compliance events and breaches, determining root cause and control improvements

– Developing innovative solutions to complex risk challenges using data, technology and method

– Working with Commercial and Transition teams on assessment of risk and in developing risk management strategies to enable the safe transition of people, process and technology

– Providing advice, guidance and managing challenges to the business

– Developing risk management strategies and frameworks

What you’ll need

– Extensive experience of managing risk within fast paced regulated environments

– Comprehensive experience of operational, data, conduct, cyber and technology risks and controls

– Experience of design and delivery of engaging risk management training programmes

– Experience of BPO business and solution design

– A background in consulting and / or client facing roles

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our clients. We’d love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity to shine in our collaborative team of game-changers today.

