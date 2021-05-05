SAICA Article Clerk

My client a well establsihed Audit and Accounting firm in the Southern Suburbs in Cape Town has several vacancies for B Com Accounting or B Compt graduates to commence SAICA Articles.

Requirements:

Must have successfully completed a 3 year B Com Accounting or B Compt Degree or about to graduate.

Must be able to provide copies of Academic transcripts

Must be intending to register for Honours through UNISA for 2020

Must be on a study and career path to becoming a CA(SA)

Must be able to work full time, 8.30 to 5 Monday to Friday

Preferably have a drivers licence and own transport

Must be able to work in the Southern Suburbs

Must be a South African citizen

Must have excellent communication skills in English

Must be numerate, accurate and have good attention to detail

If you meet all of the above requirements, please send your CV before 31st of January 2020.

Desired Skills:

B Com

B Compt

SAICA Articles

Numerate

Accurate

Audit

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

