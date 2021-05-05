SAICA Article Clerk

My client a well establsihed Audit and Accounting firm in the Southern Suburbs in Cape Town has several vacancies for B Com Accounting or B Compt graduates to commence SAICA Articles.
Requirements:
- Must have successfully completed a 3 year B Com Accounting or B Compt Degree or about to graduate.
- Must be able to provide copies of Academic transcripts
- Must be intending to register for Honours through UNISA for 2020
- Must be on a study and career path to becoming a CA(SA)
- Must be able to work full time, 8.30 to 5 Monday to Friday
- Preferably have a drivers licence and own transport
- Must be able to work in the Southern Suburbs
- Must be a South African citizen
- Must have excellent communication skills in English
- Must be numerate, accurate and have good attention to detail
If you meet all of the above requirements, please send your CV before 31st of January 2020.
Desired Skills:
- B Com
- B Compt
- SAICA Articles
- Numerate
- Accurate
- Audit
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year