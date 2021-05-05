SAICA Article Clerk

May 5, 2021

My client a well establsihed Audit and Accounting firm in the Southern Suburbs in Cape Town has several vacancies for B Com Accounting or B Compt graduates to commence SAICA Articles.

Requirements:

  • Must have successfully completed a 3 year B Com Accounting or B Compt Degree or about to graduate.
  • Must be able to provide copies of Academic transcripts
  • Must be intending to register for Honours through UNISA for 2020
  • Must be on a study and career path to becoming a CA(SA)
  • Must be able to work full time, 8.30 to 5 Monday to Friday
  • Preferably have a drivers licence and own transport
  • Must be able to work in the Southern Suburbs
  • Must be a South African citizen
  • Must have excellent communication skills in English
  • Must be numerate, accurate and have good attention to detail

If you meet all of the above requirements, please send your CV before 31st of January 2020.

Desired Skills:

  • B Com
  • B Compt
  • SAICA Articles
  • Numerate
  • Accurate
  • Audit

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Learn more/Apply for this position