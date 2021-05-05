Sales and Marketing Manager at emediaIT

Are you an exceptional sales & marketing manager that leads from the front, passionate about technology and driven to be the best you can be?
We are looking for a Sales & Marketing Manager that will help lead our further growth. emediaIT was formed in 2003 and provides innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.
Services: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Cloud Solutions, Internet Solutions, Voice Solutions and IT Consulting.
Products: Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft SharePoint, K2, Software Licensing and Hardware.
Roles and responsibilities:
- Lead sales and marketing departments at a strategic and operational level.
- Fuel the growth of the company through once off and recurring profit.
- Achieve individual and departmental goals/targets aligned with the organisation.
- Grow sales pipeline in target markets within existing and new regions.
- Establish new and grow existing relationships with clients, suppliers and partners.
- Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development.
Requirements:
- Proven track record of individual and leadership performance.
- Minimum 8 years of sales experience, preferably at a similar company.
- Minimum 5 years of marketing experience, preferably at a similar company.
- Minimum 5 years of leadership experience, preferably at a similar company.
- Related diploma, degree and/or qualifications will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Marketing
- Leadership
About The Employer:
Our Vision: To build a better tomorrow through technology.
Our Mission: To provide innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.
Our Values:
Innovation – Continuously learning, innovating and evolving.
Integrity – Ethical conduct and delivering on promises.
Excellence – Exceptional quality and value creation.
Ownership – Taking responsibility for outcomes and results.
Health – Work, life, physical, mental and spiritual health.
Sustainability – Planet and people before profit.
Why emediaIT?
– Great team and family type culture, including working hard and playing hard.
– We reward performance and results. Package is basic, benefits plus rewards.
– 500+ Clients. 250+ Projects completed. 17+ Years in operation. 6 4-legged team adoptions.