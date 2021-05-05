Sales and Marketing Manager at emediaIT

Are you an exceptional sales & marketing manager that leads from the front, passionate about technology and driven to be the best you can be?

We are looking for a Sales & Marketing Manager that will help lead our further growth. emediaIT was formed in 2003 and provides innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.

Services: Digital Transformation, Software Development, Cloud Solutions, Internet Solutions, Voice Solutions and IT Consulting.

Products: Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft SharePoint, K2, Software Licensing and Hardware.

Roles and responsibilities:

Lead sales and marketing departments at a strategic and operational level.

Fuel the growth of the company through once off and recurring profit.

Achieve individual and departmental goals/targets aligned with the organisation.

Grow sales pipeline in target markets within existing and new regions.

Establish new and grow existing relationships with clients, suppliers and partners.

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development.

Requirements:

Proven track record of individual and leadership performance.

Minimum 8 years of sales experience, preferably at a similar company.

Minimum 5 years of marketing experience, preferably at a similar company.

Minimum 5 years of leadership experience, preferably at a similar company.

Related diploma, degree and/or qualifications will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Marketing

Leadership

About The Employer:

Our Vision: To build a better tomorrow through technology.

Our Mission: To provide innovative technology solutions that help organisations improve, grow and evolve.

Our Values:

Innovation – Continuously learning, innovating and evolving.

Integrity – Ethical conduct and delivering on promises.

Excellence – Exceptional quality and value creation.

Ownership – Taking responsibility for outcomes and results.

Health – Work, life, physical, mental and spiritual health.

Sustainability – Planet and people before profit.

Why emediaIT?

– Great team and family type culture, including working hard and playing hard.

– We reward performance and results. Package is basic, benefits plus rewards.

– 500+ Clients. 250+ Projects completed. 17+ Years in operation. 6 4-legged team adoptions.

