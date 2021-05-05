Sales & Marketing Manager at Drake International

Our client is looking for a Sales & Marketing Manager that is able to lead the sales team, Need to be passionate about technology and solutions.Must have Requirements:

Matric with related Diploma / Degree in Marketing

Minimum 8 Years Sales Experience

Minimum 5 years experience within Marketing and leadership experience

Reliable Vehicle & Valid Drivers License

Duties & Responsibilities:

Need to be able to lead sales team

Lead sales and marketing departments at a strategic and operational level

Fuel growth of company

Achieve individual and departmental goals / Targets aligned with the organisation

Establish new and grow existing relationships with clients, suppliers and partners

grow and monitor pipeline in target markets within new and existing regions

Motivate sales team

Implement, develop and achieve sales and marketing budget and goals

Needs to be able to manage both the marketing and the sales staff

develop brand awareness for marketing / sales opportunities

Candidate traits:

Ability to work under pressure

Strong analytical, organisational and creative thinking

Excellent communication interpersonal skills

Leadership experience

About The Employer:

Drake International

