Sales & Marketing Manager at Drake International

Our client is looking for a Sales & Marketing Manager that is able to lead the sales team, Need to be passionate about technology and solutions.Must have Requirements:
- Matric with related Diploma / Degree in Marketing
- Minimum 8 Years Sales Experience
- Minimum 5 years experience within Marketing and leadership experience
- Reliable Vehicle & Valid Drivers License
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Need to be able to lead sales team
- Lead sales and marketing departments at a strategic and operational level
- Fuel growth of company
- Achieve individual and departmental goals / Targets aligned with the organisation
- Establish new and grow existing relationships with clients, suppliers and partners
- grow and monitor pipeline in target markets within new and existing regions
- Motivate sales team
- Implement, develop and achieve sales and marketing budget and goals
- Needs to be able to manage both the marketing and the sales staff
- develop brand awareness for marketing / sales opportunities
Candidate traits:
- Ability to work under pressure
- Strong analytical, organisational and creative thinking
- Excellent communication interpersonal skills
- Leadership experience
About The Employer:
Drake International