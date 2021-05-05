Sales & Marketing Manager at Drake International

May 5, 2021

Our client is looking for a Sales & Marketing Manager that is able to lead the sales team, Need to be passionate about technology and solutions.Must have Requirements:

  • Matric with related Diploma / Degree in Marketing
  • Minimum 8 Years Sales Experience
  • Minimum 5 years experience within Marketing and leadership experience
  • Reliable Vehicle & Valid Drivers License

Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Need to be able to lead sales team
  • Lead sales and marketing departments at a strategic and operational level
  • Fuel growth of company
  • Achieve individual and departmental goals / Targets aligned with the organisation
  • Establish new and grow existing relationships with clients, suppliers and partners
  • grow and monitor pipeline in target markets within new and existing regions
  • Motivate sales team
  • Implement, develop and achieve sales and marketing budget and goals
  • Needs to be able to manage both the marketing and the sales staff
  • develop brand awareness for marketing / sales opportunities

Candidate traits:

  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Strong analytical, organisational and creative thinking
  • Excellent communication interpersonal skills
  • Leadership experience

About The Employer:



