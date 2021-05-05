Sales & Marketing Manager at Headhunters

May 5, 2021

Our PE based client is seeking to employ a Sales & Marketing Manager.

Requirements:

  • Proven track record of individual and leadership performance.
  • Minimum 8 years of sales experience
  • Minimum 5 years of marketing experience
  • Minimum 5 years of leadership experience
  • Related diploma, degree and/or qualifications will be an advantage.

Roles and responsibilities:

  • Lead sales and marketing departments at a strategic and operational level.
  • Fuel the growth of the company through once off and recurring profit.
  • Achieve individual and departmental goals/targets aligned with the organisation.
  • Grow sales pipeline in target markets within existing and new regions.
  • Establish new and grow existing relationships with clients, suppliers and partners.
  • Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development.

Learn more/Apply for this position