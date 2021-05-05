Sales & Marketing Manager at Headhunters

Our PE based client is seeking to employ a Sales & Marketing Manager.

Requirements:

Proven track record of individual and leadership performance.

Minimum 8 years of sales experience

Minimum 5 years of marketing experience

Minimum 5 years of leadership experience

Related diploma, degree and/or qualifications will be an advantage.

Roles and responsibilities:

Lead sales and marketing departments at a strategic and operational level.

Fuel the growth of the company through once off and recurring profit.

Achieve individual and departmental goals/targets aligned with the organisation.

Grow sales pipeline in target markets within existing and new regions.

Establish new and grow existing relationships with clients, suppliers and partners.

Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development.

