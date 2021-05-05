Sales & Marketing Manager at Headhunters

Our PE based client is seeking to employ a Sales & Marketing Manager.
Requirements:
- Proven track record of individual and leadership performance.
- Minimum 8 years of sales experience
- Minimum 5 years of marketing experience
- Minimum 5 years of leadership experience
- Related diploma, degree and/or qualifications will be an advantage.
Roles and responsibilities:
- Lead sales and marketing departments at a strategic and operational level.
- Fuel the growth of the company through once off and recurring profit.
- Achieve individual and departmental goals/targets aligned with the organisation.
- Grow sales pipeline in target markets within existing and new regions.
- Establish new and grow existing relationships with clients, suppliers and partners.
- Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development.