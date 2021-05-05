Sales Representative

POSITION : SALES CONSULTANT

LOCATION : DURBAN, KWAZULU NATAL

SALARY : NEGOTIABLE + LUCRATIVE COMMISSION STRUCTURE

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

To grow and develop the product range by cross selling thereby increasing the clientele within Kwazulu Natal.

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Completed Matric Essential!!

MUST have a min. 3 years Office Automation OR Telecoms industry exp.

Stable track record in the industry with consistent commission earnings

External sales experience is ESSENTIAL business to business

Must come from the industry non-negotiable

Driven and passionate individual with a hunter type personality

Must have own vehicle and valid license

Must be willing to travel

Duties:

Must have extensive office automation sales experience with: MFP’s/Security/PBX & VoIP etc.

Cold calling / business development

Client presentations

Meeting sales targets

Externals sales

Client liaison

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

