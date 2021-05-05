Sales Representative

POSITION : SALES CONSULTANT
LOCATION : DURBAN, KWAZULU NATAL
SALARY : NEGOTIABLE + LUCRATIVE COMMISSION STRUCTURE

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
To grow and develop the product range by cross selling thereby increasing the clientele within Kwazulu Natal.

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Completed Matric Essential!!
  • MUST have a min. 3 years Office Automation OR Telecoms industry exp.
  • Stable track record in the industry with consistent commission earnings
  • External sales experience is ESSENTIAL business to business
  • Must come from the industry non-negotiable
  • Driven and passionate individual with a hunter type personality
  • Must have own vehicle and valid license
  • Must be willing to travel

Duties:

  • Must have extensive office automation sales experience with: MFP’s/Security/PBX & VoIP etc.
  • Cold calling / business development
  • Client presentations
  • Meeting sales targets
  • Externals sales
  • Client liaison

Should you meet all the minimum requirements for the role you may email your Updated CV to:
Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Commission

