Sales Representative

POSITION : SALES CONSULTANT
LOCATION : DURBAN, KWAZULU NATAL
SALARY : NEGOTIABLE + LUCRATIVE COMMISSION STRUCTURE
MAIN PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
To grow and develop the product range by cross selling thereby increasing the clientele within Kwazulu Natal.
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS:
- Completed Matric Essential!!
- MUST have a min. 3 years Office Automation OR Telecoms industry exp.
- Stable track record in the industry with consistent commission earnings
- External sales experience is ESSENTIAL business to business
- Must come from the industry non-negotiable
- Driven and passionate individual with a hunter type personality
- Must have own vehicle and valid license
- Must be willing to travel
Duties:
- Must have extensive office automation sales experience with: MFP’s/Security/PBX & VoIP etc.
- Cold calling / business development
- Client presentations
- Meeting sales targets
- Externals sales
- Client liaison
Should you meet all the minimum requirements for the role you may email your Updated CV to:
[Email Address Removed]
Please note that if you have not received a response within 7 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful. However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission