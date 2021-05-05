Sales Representative at Novo Nordisk

Sales Representative GLP-1 Free State & Bloemfontein

Are you interested in improving the lives of millions of people, working in a company that works with innovation and is a leader in diabetes, Haemophilia and Growth Hormone therapy? Join us and become a Specialist Sales Representative in the GLP-1 Business Unit at Novo Nordisk South Africa.

About the department

Novo Nordisk South Africa is looking to appoint an experienced Specialist Sales Representative who will be changing possibilities for people living with obesity, by promoting and selling Novo Nordisk products to selected targeted customers in the Free State and Bloemfontein Area through implementation of the agreed Marketing and Sales strategies in a manner that is consistent with operational requirements and upholding the Novo Nordisk Way.

The base location of this Specialist Sales Representative will be in the Bloemfontein Area, in South Africa, and will report directly to the Field Sales Manager of the area.

The position

As a Specialist Sales Representative your key responsibilities will be to change the outcomes of people affected by the diseases that we are involved in, the success of which is measured by achieving sales targets and growth in the allocated territory, by promoting Novo Nordisk [Email Address Removed] will require that you execute sales strategies effectively, efficiently and ethically and participate as a member of a high performing team by sourcing and communicating market information to the team. The role will further require that you build consultative relationships with clinicians, pharmacists, nurses and other pharmaceutical and related stakeholders. The position is a 24-month fixed term contract.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate will hold a University Degree/Diploma or equivalent in Medicine / Pharmacy / Biology or related Science or Paramedical qualification. Minimum 2 years of obesity, GLP-1, experience or Incretin Market. Excellent written and verbal communication skills and good command of English is required; and good computer skills (Excel, Word, Power Point).

The ideal candidate will also demonstrate an ability and passion to influence from patient centred approach; strong attention to quality and detail; good planning and organisational skills and the agility and willingness to quickly adjust to new situations in a continuously developing environment; ability to engage people with different backgrounds (Science, business, etc.) and work within a diverse environment. We are looking for a dynamic high-performer with a strong performance-driven track record who is highly engaged. Additional skills include good decision making and problem-solving skills and excellent communication, presentation and interpersonal skills and the ability to negotiate. The candidate should also ideally demonstrate a willingness to collaborate with stakeholders and drive their personal development. These attributes coupled with the technical skills of analysing sales Impact Rx will ensure success in this role.

Working at Novo Nordisk

At Novo Nordisk we recognise that it is no longer good enough to aspire to be the best company in the world. We need to aspire to be the best company for the world and we know that this is only possible with talented employees with diverse perspectives, backgrounds and cultures. We are therefore committed to creating an inclusive culture that celebrates the diversity of our employees, the patients we serve and the communities we operate in.

We commit to an inclusive recruitment process and equality of opportunity for all our job applicants. We are happy to discuss flexible working, depending on the role and subject to business needs.

Contact

To submit your application, please upload your CV and motivational letter online (click on Apply and follow the instructions).

Millions rely on us

To work for Novo Nordisk you will need the skills, dedication and ambition to change lives for the better for millions of patients living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. In exchange, we offer the chance to be part of a truly global workplace, where passion and engagement are met with opportunities for professional and personal development.

Deadline

11/05/2021

Preference will be given to candidates from the designated groups as prescribed by Section 15 of the Employment Equity Act, No. 55 Of 1998.

Desired Skills:

Sales

Sales Strategies

Incretin Market

