Our client in the Tools and Machinery industry is looking for a young, passionate, vibrant Salesman, who is self-motivated, and challenges himself to become better. We would like to use this position to grow a person in a short time to become a head salesman or even a sales/ branch manager in the coming future. Person must have sense of responsibility and take ownership

Duties:

Technically inclined (Person does not necessarily have to work in a technical field, but can also be technically inclined due to hobbies)

Candidate to be sales focused and driven

Counter sales – Not going out to see clients.

The candidate will need to assist all customers coming into the branch and advice on the correct product to purchase. All advertising being done from Head office, so there will not be any cold calling.

The candidate will also have associated branch operation duties like Admin, general housekeeping of the branch, training of staff, and assisting the branch manager in all other branch related duties

Knowledge and Experience:

Knowledge/experience in the following industries: Mechanics, construction, engineering, woodworking & hobbyist tools and machinery

Knowledge of: Power tools, Woodworking machines, engineering machines, car repairs, DIY, compressors, generators, Air tools

Requirements:

Grade 12 certificate

Own vehicle with license (vehicle will not be used for business purpose, but candidate will be a key holder, so need to attend to alarm call outs)

Must be willing to work on Saturdays

Basic salary plus some incentives

Provident fund, December bonus

Desired Skills:

tools

Machinery

Hardware

Sales

floor sales

counter sales

