Our client in the Tools and Machinery industry is looking for a young, passionate, vibrant Salesman, who is self-motivated, and challenges himself to become better. We would like to use this position to grow a person in a short time to become a head salesman or even a sales/ branch manager in the coming future. Person must have sense of responsibility and take ownership
Duties:
- Technically inclined (Person does not necessarily have to work in a technical field, but can also be technically inclined due to hobbies)
- Candidate to be sales focused and driven
- Counter sales – Not going out to see clients.
- The candidate will need to assist all customers coming into the branch and advice on the correct product to purchase. All advertising being done from Head office, so there will not be any cold calling.
- The candidate will also have associated branch operation duties like Admin, general housekeeping of the branch, training of staff, and assisting the branch manager in all other branch related duties
Knowledge and Experience:
- Knowledge/experience in the following industries: Mechanics, construction, engineering, woodworking & hobbyist tools and machinery
- Knowledge of: Power tools, Woodworking machines, engineering machines, car repairs, DIY, compressors, generators, Air tools
Requirements:
- Grade 12 certificate
- Own vehicle with license (vehicle will not be used for business purpose, but candidate will be a key holder, so need to attend to alarm call outs)
- Must be willing to work on Saturdays
- Basic salary plus some incentives
- Provident fund, December bonus
Desired Skills:
- tools
- Machinery
- Hardware
- Sales
- floor sales
- counter sales