Senior Accountant CA(SA) with Insurance Experience

A market leading Insurance Company is seeking a “hands-on” CA(SA) who is not afraid to jump in and assist where necessary to ensure that their strict, non-negotiable deadlines are met.

You will be responsible for the Monthly review of Client Accounts, statements and related Balance sheet recons. You will also need to review reinsurance boards and the profit commission calculations. This role will require you to review/ complete manco reports as well as authorise payments and ensure effective credit management. You will need to improve processes and controls and assists with the management of staff in the Finance team. Incumbent will also require financial projections of potential Clients.

If you are a qualified CA(SA) who is not afraid to get their hands dirty and would love to join a Company that will reward excellence and invest in their Employees, then take the leap today!

Desired Skills:

CA(SA) Insurance experience non-negotiable Advanced Excel skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Financial / Project Accounting

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position