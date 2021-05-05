Senior C# Developer – Centurion – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Our CENTURION based client who is an integrator of innovative business solutions based on information and communications technology requires a Senior C# Developer with Angular experience.

This is an opportunity for a person who is self-driven, takes initiative, wants to learn and enjoys working with a team that have global ambitions.

Looking for new challenges in a technically demanding environment Apply Now!

Tech stack includes:

C#

ASP.Net

Angular

TypeScript

MVC

SQL

Reference Number for this position is RS52846 which is a permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company of R800k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Rylene on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

TypeScript

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position