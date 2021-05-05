Senior HR Manager (Productivity and WFM)

We are looking for someone who can manage the Group Productivity function for a large Retail company, ensuring that productivity systems are in place. The role is accountable for optimising the Workforce Management (WFM) end-to-end processes to continuously improve productivity through innovative technology solutions. If this is up your alley and youd like to find out more, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant HR, Industrial Engineering, B.Sc Degree (or similar)

8+ years experience in a Group Productivity Management type position (and relevant experience prior to management level)

Proven Track Record of driving Group Productivity related activities, etc.

Retail industry knowledge and experience

Position Overview:

Employee Centric Delivery

Developing and leading the Group Productivity team to deliver solutions and services to the business.

Financial, Reporting & BI

Governance & Compliance

Ensuring Group Productivity is appropriately structured and integrated, etc.

Key competencies:

Foster and leverage collaborative efforts within and across teams.

Business acumen & strategy development

Financial acumen, reporting & interpretation

Business administration skills

Organisation planning and design, productivity management & workforce planning.

Continuous process improvement & optimisation

Coordinate and manage resources to deliver solutions.

Analysing

Data Analysis & modelling

Adapting & resilience (Change Management)

Chanel Innovation

