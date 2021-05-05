Senior Java AWS Developer – Semi Remote/ Midrand – R920 PH

Travel to the USA this winter!! Top Luxury motor manufacturer is urgently looking for Exceptional Senior Java AWS Developer experts to join a massive international group that has taken the reigns on forward-thinking manufacturing and technology. Use inventive techs with great minds that think alike and create next generation software systems and see the world while you’re at it.

If you are ambitious and seeking a challenge, have experience with back End work as well as Cloud, this is for you! Join a team that encourages your skills and knowledge growth in an efficient and vibrant environment. SEND YOUR CV TODAY!!!

Technical Land Scape:

10+ years commercial experience

AWS

Java 8+

JEE 7

JavaScript

Typescript

Terraform

CI/CD

Devops

REST services

Reference Number for this position is GZ50981 which is a contract position based in Midrand/Remote offering a contract rate of between R780 and R930 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

