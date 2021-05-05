Senior Project Manager at In4Group

OBJECTIVE:
The main purpose of this position is to strengthen the Reference Rate Reform Programme with an experienced Project Manager in Agile, using the typical agile activities to manage several projects defined under the Programme by leading, planning, organising and controlling resources in accordance with a combination of the approved project management methodology of the bank and Agile to deliver the project scope and objectives according to specification on time and within budget. The Project Manager is also required to, where applicable, coach and mentor the Programme team in Agile ways of working.
SCOPE:
QUALIFICATION:
- A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent;
- a minimum of five to eight years’ job-related experience; and
- Must have extensive experience in all key component of Project Management such as resource planning, budgeting, reporting, and project artefac
- 5+ IT and Financial industry experience essential
- 4-5 years’ experience within an Agile development environment
- Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.
- Project management certification, such as Prince2 or PMI.
COMPETENCIES:
- Strong knowledge of Agile and Lean methodologies and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organization
- Strong Understanding of software development project management
- Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile
- Proven experience in leading teams with an Agile delivery
- Strong communication and facilitation skills
- Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team
- Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal
- Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products and MS Project
- Stakeholder management skills, including on an executive level;
- Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;
- Quality assurance knowledge and skill;
- Continuous improvement knowledge and skill;
- Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill;
Project management knowledge and skill;
INDUSRY:
- Banking
- Financial services
Desired Skills:
- Planning
- Stakeholder Management
- Quality Control
- Continuous Improvement
- Project Execution
- Management Projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
In4 Group Pty Ltd