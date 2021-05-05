Senior Project Manager at In4Group

OBJECTIVE:

The main purpose of this position is to strengthen the Reference Rate Reform Programme with an experienced Project Manager in Agile, using the typical agile activities to manage several projects defined under the Programme by leading, planning, organising and controlling resources in accordance with a combination of the approved project management methodology of the bank and Agile to deliver the project scope and objectives according to specification on time and within budget. The Project Manager is also required to, where applicable, coach and mentor the Programme team in Agile ways of working.

SCOPE:

QUALIFICATION:

A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent;

a minimum of five to eight years’ job-related experience; and

Must have extensive experience in all key component of Project Management such as resource planning, budgeting, reporting, and project artefac

5+ IT and Financial industry experience essential

4-5 years’ experience within an Agile development environment

Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.

Project management certification, such as Prince2 or PMI.

COMPETENCIES:

Strong knowledge of Agile and Lean methodologies and the ability to propagate this into the teams and the organization

Strong Understanding of software development project management

Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile

Proven experience in leading teams with an Agile delivery

Strong communication and facilitation skills

Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal

Computer literacy, especially in the Microsoft Office products and MS Project

Stakeholder management skills, including on an executive level;

Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge and skill;

Quality assurance knowledge and skill;

Continuous improvement knowledge and skill;

Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill;

Project management knowledge and skill;

INDUSRY:

Banking

Financial services

Desired Skills:

Planning

Stakeholder Management

Quality Control

Continuous Improvement

Project Execution

Management Projects

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

In4 Group Pty Ltd

