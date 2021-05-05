Senior Quality Assurance Manager at Headhunters

Our East London based client, a market leader who operates in the food services production space and supplies into the FMCG industry, is currently looking to employ an experienced and assertive Quality Assurance Manager (QAM) to their dynamic and progressive team. This is a senior management position with a commensurate cost to company package. An awesome career opportunity awaits.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Determining, negotiating and agreeing on in-house quality procedures, standards and specifications

Ensure that all processes contributing to the performance are conducted properly

Manage and maintain databases for quality systems

Recording, analysing and distributing statistical information for monthly operational quality assurance reports, and quality trends

Report the status of quality levels of staff, systems and production activities

Manage and evaluate incidents, general and CMS queries and complaints, providing a feedback for training purposes

Document internal quality assurance processes

Communicate any critical compliance risk noted from the activities to senior management

Provide leadership and strategy in line with departments quality objectives

Highlight all errors identified and address same with relevant staff.

Highlight recurring errors, address and provide solutions working in conjunction with all unit managers.

Propose solutions to improve service levels and productivity to management.

Acting as a catalyst for change and improvement in performance and quality; driving a high -performance culture within the organisation

Determining training needs through root cause analysis and quality trends

Suggest interventions needed including training where necessary.

Conduct workshop and coaching sessions where necessary according to developmental needs.

Review all weekly and monthly reports, highlight problem areas and recommend action to be taken to improve departmental services.

Ability to research and analyse market structure, segmentation and competition;

Propensity toward service centric, consultative solutions based sales and account management

Extensive account management experience in the industry;

Strong understanding of industry industry trends and technologies

Strong commercial awareness / business acumen.

Ensure that quality management systems comply with regulatory requirements

Establish goals and objectives for self and team and implement accordingly to help support / improve job performance.

Analysis of risk and implementation of corrective actions

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Matric plus Bachelors degree or equivalent experience

Dairy experience

Industry knowledge is a requirement for this position

QA qualification and experience (4 years)

Professional background in Quality Management or related subjects.

Minimum 2-4 years experience holding a similar management position within a quality management environment.

Sound Knowledge of ISO quality systems

Computer literacy: Ms Word, Excel and email

Systems/IT interest or knowledge an advantage

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be assertive and steadfast

Experienced in managing a team and ensuring optimal efficiencies (output) from this team

Strong problem solving skills

Evolution and QMS systems , Report Writing- Good writing Skills Computer Proficiency

Ability to work across all levels, functions and regions and cross-functionally.

Demonstrate organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks with different priorities

Excellent inter-personal, self-motivational and negotiating skills

Computer, analytical problem solving, planning/organizational, interpersonal/ teamwork, negotiation and leadership skills are necessary.

Ability to coordinate various processes simultaneously.

