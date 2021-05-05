Shipping Co-ordinator – Somerset West

My client in the manufacturing industry is looking for a Shipping Co-ordinator to join their team in Somerset West.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the successful mapping of shipping plan for all company products, execution of shipping plan and delivery of final product from point of origin to the client at the agreed time and place. The incumbent will analyze the systems employed in importing, exporting and transporting products and services

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Working with the outbound logistics (sea & airfreight) of all sales to clients – container handling processes, Exports, inspections, preparation & submission of all required documentation to port authorities & customs entries and clearing services.

Working with the inbound logistics (sea & airfreight) of all raw materials & components, inspections, customs clearances, and transportation from the port to arrival to site.

Managing the 12-month rolling outbound shipping plan.

Map and review the shipping plan in line with the financial sales plan as well as consolidate quarterly shipping plan to reduce shipping costs.

Monitor shipping budget on monthly expenses by comparison of budgeted values per project.

Manage & Monitor all aspects of methods of shipping and/or distribution with the ultimate goal of improving efficiency, thus generating higher profits for the company.

Render logistics support to new requirements or potential orders such as shipping option details and any special requirements.

Propose shipping solutions for local and external customers/client.

Experience in Operational SLA management of 3rd party service providers – forwarding & clearing agents, vessel agents, road transport service providers, container suppliers.

Experience in managing all customs submissions and documentation pertaining to materials/components in the Rebate Store. Point of Contact with SARS/Customs for the Rebate Store will be an added advantage.

Responsible of preparing shipping presentations for monthly reporting & as when required to support Project Planning

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Qualification: Diploma in Shipping /Maritime/Logistics/Transportation or related qualification.

Valid driver’s license

5 years’ proven experience in Shipping, Logistics, Transportation and managing Outbound logistics through exports and imports

Extensive experience in managing and establishing best communication relations with Transport & Freight Forwarder service providers.

Understanding of handling dangerous goods and/or flammables will be an added advantage.

Extensive kknowledge of all modes of transport regulations, compliance standards and INCOTERMS (latest).

Knowledge, understanding and transactional exposure on ERP systems.

Knowledge of SAP

Knowledge of processes, administration, procedures, quality, production, products, maintenance and safety requirements.

