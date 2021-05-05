Systems Administrator

May 5, 2021

The Role: A dynamic company that leads in their industry requires a System Administrator to join their IT team.If you’re hard-working and dedicated, this is a perfect place to grow your career!Skills and Experience: Essential Experience:

  • 7-10 years of database, and system administration experience
  • Administration of Network and Server Farm experience

Essential Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, System Administration, or a closely related field / or equivalent experience required
  • System administration and IT certifications in Microsoft

Key Accountabilities: KPA’s:

  • Responsible for the maintenance, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems, network servers, and virtualization
  • Install and upgrade computer components and software, manage virtual servers, and integrate automation processes
  • Troubleshoot hardware and software errors by running diagnostics, documenting problems and resolutions, prioritizing problems, and assessing impact of issues
  • Provide documentation and technical specifications to IT staff for planning and implementing new or upgrades of IT infrastructure
  • Perform or delegate regular Veeam backup operations and implement appropriate processes for data protection, disaster recovery, and failover procedures
  • Lead desktop and helpdesk support efforts, making sure all desktop applications, workstations, and related equipment problems are resolved in a timely manner with limited disruptions
  • Responsible for capacity, storage planning, and database performance
  • Working knowledge of virtualization, Hyper-V and VMWare is a must.
  • Strong knowledge of systems and networking software, hardware, and networking protocols
  • Experience with scripting and automation tools
  • A proven track record of developing and implementing IT strategy and plans
  • Strong knowledge of implementing and effectively developing helpdesk and IT operations best practices, including expert knowledge of security, storage, data protection, and disaster recovery protocols
    • Windows server administration Server 2016 & 2019
    • Mail Server Administration MS Exchange and O365
    • DNS servers
    • Mime Cast
    • Proficient on AD, Policies and power shell
    • Proficient on Veeam Backup
    • SQL server administration.
    • Experience with Active Directory, LDAP
    • SNMP based network monitoring systems
    • Practical knowledge of routing and switching
    • Additional preferred requirements:
      • Excellent knowledge of virtualisation technologies (e.g. VMWare, Hyper-V, SAN)
      • Physical network installations (e.g. Ethernet cabling and termination)

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

  • Must be a good/excellent problem solver
  • Leadership skills while also being a team player
  • Goal oriented with an attention to detail, good communication skills, motivated and committed.

