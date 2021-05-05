Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Datonomy Solutions is founded on a business model called Connected Value Creation this enables us to add value to all key stakeholders and unlock true growth, collaboratively. We believe in doing well by doing good, and the work we do creates value for employees, customers, society and the [URL Removed] a career with Datonomy allows you to work on projects that interest you, and with the tech stack that appeals to you most. Diverse teams comprising a variety of cultures, ages and backgrounds are proven to be more effective – this also ensures that teams don’t become rigid and change-averse.Datonomy invites you to embrace the future of work. Consulting gives you the flexibility to co-create your career with clients who rely on your unique skillset. The beauty of the model is that you can choose the length of your engagement with each client – you may want to spend a year or two rolling out a major programme, or just a few months designing a product [URL Removed] Datonomy, we want to collaborate with you to achieve your goals, personally and professionally, and that is why we want like-minded people to join our growing [URL Removed] have set out to change 1 billion lives by 2030, become part of this incredible goal!SYSTEMS ANALYST 12 month contract initiallyAnalyse current systems solutions and business requirements

Interpret and provide input to translate business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into less complex system design

Design less complex system enhancements

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements

Design interfaces with other systems

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs

Testing of proposed solutions

Develop system test plans for system and integration testing

Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects

Support current solutions

Resolve user queries

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment

Provide input to programming support teams

Provide functional guidance

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business

Integrate with relevant business and IT teams

Provide system input to design of user training material

Provide operational support to the business area

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members

Create and maintain documentation

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems

Minimum requirements

3 years IT degree/ diploma

3 -5 years relevant experience

May be required to perform standby duties

ADDITIONAL CRITERIA

Retail experience advantageous

Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements)

Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions

Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved

Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends

Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself

Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information

Takes action to reconcile discrepancies

Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects

Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities

Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project

Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required

Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed

Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.

Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.

Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.

Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.

Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.

