Systems Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

SYSTEMS ANALYST 12 month contract initiallyAnalyse current systems solutions and business requirements
- Interpret and provide input to translate business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications
- Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements
- Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes
Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs
- Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into less complex system design
- Design less complex system enhancements
- Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements
- Design interfaces with other systems
- Provide input to deployment plans based on designs
Testing of proposed solutions
- Develop system test plans for system and integration testing
- Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback results
Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment
- Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures
- Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects
Support current solutions
- Resolve user queries
- Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment
- Provide input to programming support teams
- Provide functional guidance
Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business
- Integrate with relevant business and IT teams
- Provide system input to design of user training material
- Provide operational support to the business area
- Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members
Create and maintain documentation
- Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation
- Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems
Minimum requirements
- 3 years IT degree/ diploma
- 3 -5 years relevant experience
- May be required to perform standby duties
ADDITIONAL CRITERIA
- Retail experience advantageous
- Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements)
- Appropriately derives and organises the essence of information to draw solid conclusions
- Looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes of problems to be solved
- Synthesises data from different sources to identify trends
- Presents problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself
- Proactively approaches others to obtain missing information
- Takes action to reconcile discrepancies
- Demonstrates a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects
- Clearly defines objectives and translates them into workable activities
- Plans with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project
- Anticipates potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required
- Monitors and tracks progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed
- Listens attentively and checks understanding of the message being received.
- Prepares clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.
- Prepares written reports and briefs and communicates ideas clearly.
- Speaks fluently in team meetings when presenting information.
- Manages existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.
- Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.
- Convinces others by identifying benefits for all; looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties.
- Genuinely cultivates personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organisation.