Systems Analyst at Headhunters

Our client, in the IT industry, is currently looking to employ an experienced Systems Analyst. Join this dynamic team and allow your career to soar!
Responsibilities:
- The Business / Systems Analyst will assist in delivering key initiatives to achieve digital milestones.
- The successful candidate will evaluate business requirements and processes, lead ongoing reviews of business processes and develop optimization strategies.
- The jobholder will be the process owner for key capabilities and implementations (e.g. Warehouse management System).
- He / She will be responsible for effectively communicating insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management, gathering critical information from various stakeholders for key deliverables.
- The successful candidate will work closely with clients, technicians and managerial staff.
- The incumbent will be expected to manage projects, develop project plans, monitoring performance.
- The jobholder will be required to update, implement and maintain procedures.
- Furthermore, he/she will serve as a liaison between stakeholders and users.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Bachelors degree in Information Systems / Commerce or equivalent degree / diploma in Information Technology. The successful candidate will preferably have 5+ years experience in business/systems analysis or a related field
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills, ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions..
- Experienced in training and providing change management linked to ERP solutions and hosted ICT applications, creating detailed reports and presenting findings.
- Competency in Microsoft applications as well as modelling tools (e.g. Visio).
- Solid knowledge of SQL.
- Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.
- Proven track record of leading, delivering and supporting successful ICT applications/ projects
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.