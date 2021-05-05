Technical Audit Specialist at Candidate Connect

Established IT Compliance & Audit Services team to the technology space seeks a Technical Audit Specialist to join them. They service some of the leaders in their industry, largely offshore clients with online businesses. Their team is looking for a audit profile who is passionate about the field of IT, has an excellent command of the English language, strong relationship building and interpersonal skills with a high work ethic, attention to detail and works well in a team to client deadlines. Great team, vibrant, smart!

Johannesburg based.

Qualifications and experience required:

Relevant degree (NQF7 or higher)

Ideally CISA (or studying towards CISA), although not essential.

Experience in Learning & Education and/or Technical Analysis of Regulatory Requirements advantageous.

3-4 years external or internal audit expedience, with exposure to development of audit methodology

Technical and Behavioral Competencies:

Extremely high attention to detail and analytical thinking.

Experience in developing business process and controls and testing methodologies.

High-level understanding of legal and regulatory frameworks.

Experience in review and evaluation of internal controls including IT controls.

Strategic thinking ability – ability to envision potential future scenarios.

About The Employer:

Established IT Compliance & Audit Services team to the technology space.

Learn more/Apply for this position