Technical Audit Specialist at Candidate Connect

Technical Audit Specialist

May 5, 2021

Established IT Compliance & Audit Services team to the technology space seeks a Technical Audit Specialist to join them. They service some of the leaders in their industry, largely offshore clients with online businesses. Their team is looking for a audit profile who is passionate about the field of IT, has an excellent command of the English language, strong relationship building and interpersonal skills with a high work ethic, attention to detail and works well in a team to client deadlines. Great team, vibrant, smart!

Johannesburg based.

Qualifications and experience required:

  • Relevant degree (NQF7 or higher)
  • Ideally CISA (or studying towards CISA), although not essential.
  • Experience in Learning & Education and/or Technical Analysis of Regulatory Requirements advantageous.
  • 3-4 years external or internal audit expedience, with exposure to development of audit methodology

Technical and Behavioral Competencies:

  • Extremely high attention to detail and analytical thinking.
  • Experience in developing business process and controls and testing methodologies.
  • High-level understanding of legal and regulatory frameworks.
  • Experience in review and evaluation of internal controls including IT controls.
  • Strategic thinking ability – ability to envision potential future scenarios.

About The Employer:



