Warehouse Manager – Lanseria Johannesburg at Crusaders Corporate

Crusaders Corporate is a busy Import and Wholesale business that supplies an extensive range of new private label electronics and appliances to the Cash Crusaders group. We are looking for an experienced and capable manager to lead our Lanseria Distribution Centre.

The successfully candidate will be an “all-rounder”, able to multi-task and competent across all aspects of the organisation including sales, general management, HR, warehousing, fleet management and administration. We’re looking for an experienced leader with high attention to detail, high energy and general competence. Someone who believes that “if it’s worth doing it’s worth doing right”, someone who thrives under pressure.

Strong planning, computer (ERP and general), interpersonal and administrative skills are essential. We’re looking for someone with an eye for detail who takes pride in the disciplined and consistent way they lead a team, executes tasks and conducts themselves generally. Experience in sales management, office management, general management or warehouse management may mean you have the experience and skill set we’re looking for.

Competitive remuneration is offered, highly dependent on the strength and experience of the applicant, but likely in the range of R40,000 – R55,000 (CTC, including incentives and benefits). A record of honesty and scrupulous ethics are a requirement (a pre-employment polygraph will be conducted). Excellent and contactable references are a prerequisite for consideration.

Contact Preven Naidoo ([Email Address Removed] )

Desired Skills:

Excel

Planning

Admin

Human Resources

Warehouse Management

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Retail

2 to 5 years Warehouse Operations

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

