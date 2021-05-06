Accounts Executive at MPC Recruitment

May 6, 2021

Knowledge, Skills, Experience, Minimum Qualifications and Personal Attributes:

  • Matric
  • Tertiary Qualification an advantage
  • 3-4 years experience in a similar role
  • Quantifying plans and measuring areas on site is an advantage
  • Project a professional demeanour and suitable dress code
  • Have a good working knowledge of company’s ERP System an advantage
  • Possess the ability to multi-task and have diligent follow up skills.
  • Code 8 driver’s license
  • To be able to work independently

Desired Skills:

  • Preparation of annual accounts

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Account Management

Learn more/Apply for this position