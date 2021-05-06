Admissions and Selections Officer at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:
Admissions and Selections Officer
CORE FUNCTIONS
- Verification of qualifications, transcripts and accompanying documents.
- Conducting a first sign-off on all new Applications.
- Make recommendations in conjunction with Committee regarding RPL.
- Suggest alternative programmes where students do not meet admission requirements.
- Award credits and exemptions.
- Preparing Agenda and Chairing of Admissions and Selections Meetings.
- Attend to queries from recruiters and students.
- Maintain electronic records.
- Provide high-level support to the Admissions and Selections department.
QUALIFICATIONS
- A Masters Degree (NQF 9) in a related field.
EXPERIENCE
- 2-3 Years experience in the higher education sector or similar.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, and Outlook).
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Solid working knowledge of the Higher Education Environment.
- Advanced understanding of the programmes at MANCOSA and its associated admission and selection criteria.
- Good understanding of the CHE rules and DHET requirements.
- Ability to make objective decisions regarding a students profile.
- Project and Applications management.
- Organisational and coordination skills.
- Communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Deadline-driven and results driven.
- Computer literacy.
- Database management.
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS
- After hours and Saturday work may be required.
- Special or ad-hoc projects may be allocated as determined by the institutions operational requirements.