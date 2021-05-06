Admissions and Selections Officer at Mancosa

May 6, 2021

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

Admissions and Selections Officer

CORE FUNCTIONS

  • Verification of qualifications, transcripts and accompanying documents.
  • Conducting a first sign-off on all new Applications.
  • Make recommendations in conjunction with Committee regarding RPL.
  • Suggest alternative programmes where students do not meet admission requirements.
  • Award credits and exemptions.
  • Preparing Agenda and Chairing of Admissions and Selections Meetings.
  • Attend to queries from recruiters and students.
  • Maintain electronic records.
  • Provide high-level support to the Admissions and Selections department.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • A Masters Degree (NQF 9) in a related field.

EXPERIENCE

  • 2-3 Years experience in the higher education sector or similar.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, and Outlook).

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

  • Solid working knowledge of the Higher Education Environment.
  • Advanced understanding of the programmes at MANCOSA and its associated admission and selection criteria.
  • Good understanding of the CHE rules and DHET requirements.
  • Ability to make objective decisions regarding a students profile.
  • Project and Applications management.
  • Organisational and coordination skills.
  • Communication skills, both verbal and written.
  • Deadline-driven and results driven.
  • Computer literacy.
  • Database management.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

  • After hours and Saturday work may be required.
  • Special or ad-hoc projects may be allocated as determined by the institutions operational requirements.

