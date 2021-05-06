Admissions and Selections Officer at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

Admissions and Selections Officer

CORE FUNCTIONS

Verification of qualifications, transcripts and accompanying documents.

Conducting a first sign-off on all new Applications.

Make recommendations in conjunction with Committee regarding RPL.

Suggest alternative programmes where students do not meet admission requirements.

Award credits and exemptions.

Preparing Agenda and Chairing of Admissions and Selections Meetings.

Attend to queries from recruiters and students.

Maintain electronic records.

Provide high-level support to the Admissions and Selections department.

QUALIFICATIONS

A Masters Degree (NQF 9) in a related field.

EXPERIENCE

2-3 Years experience in the higher education sector or similar.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, and Outlook).

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Solid working knowledge of the Higher Education Environment.

Advanced understanding of the programmes at MANCOSA and its associated admission and selection criteria.

Good understanding of the CHE rules and DHET requirements.

Ability to make objective decisions regarding a students profile.

Project and Applications management.

Organisational and coordination skills.

Communication skills, both verbal and written.

Deadline-driven and results driven.

Computer literacy.

Database management.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

After hours and Saturday work may be required.

Special or ad-hoc projects may be allocated as determined by the institutions operational requirements.

