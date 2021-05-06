Agency Account Manager at CareerJunction

South Africa’s #1 quality candidate provider seeks to employ an Agency Account Manager to join our team in Observatory, Cape Town.

Our ideal candidate will perform sufficient prospecting calls to accounts allocated and own sourced leads (cold calls) daily to identify potential new business or continue to promote customer awareness with previous contacts, identify key decision maker (s) in the pursuit of pushing for new business leads and contacts.

This role is a 80/20 split that consists of 80% New Business Development and 20% Account Management, Training, and Support to clients

Responsibilities for this position include:

Daily prospecting for Agency accounts

Face to face & online meetings and presentations to potential prospects

Preparing proposals and quotations that identifies to clients’ needs in a professional and timeous manner

Daily cold calling and achieving minimum set KPI’s consistently

Proactively work towards a closing quality sales and meeting sales targets.

Resolving customer enquiries quickly and effectively

Ensuring proper comprehension of CareerJunction services offered

Training clients on the proper use of the CareerJunction services and system

Responsible for developing an effective sales plans to include new business development, client retention and relatioship management

Updating of the CRM (SAP), sales pipelines and forecasting

Proactively identifying sales leads

Manage non-renewal/ cancellations

Situation management

Sales reporting and tracking client statistics

Key account management

Work closely with peers and form part of a growing positive team

Desired Skills:

SAP

Target Management

Account Management

New Business Development

Sales

Pipeline Management

Key Account Management

Recruitment Agency Sales

Cold Calling

Sales Forecasting

Sales Management

About The Employer:

CareerJunction is South Africa’s #1 quality candidate provider. Since 1997, we have empowered job seekers and recruiters to find each other using our world class, locally developed recruitment solutions – all based in the cloud. Better jobs and better candidates, more often.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid with Discovery Health

Provident Fund

Group Life Assurance

Disability Cover

Funeral Plan

