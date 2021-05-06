Agency Account Manager at CareerJunction

South Africa’s #1 quality candidate provider seeks to employ an Agency Account Manager to join our team in Observatory, Cape Town.
Our ideal candidate will perform sufficient prospecting calls to accounts allocated and own sourced leads (cold calls) daily to identify potential new business or continue to promote customer awareness with previous contacts, identify key decision maker (s) in the pursuit of pushing for new business leads and contacts.
This role is a 80/20 split that consists of 80% New Business Development and 20% Account Management, Training, and Support to clients
Responsibilities for this position include:
- Daily prospecting for Agency accounts
- Face to face & online meetings and presentations to potential prospects
- Preparing proposals and quotations that identifies to clients’ needs in a professional and timeous manner
- Daily cold calling and achieving minimum set KPI’s consistently
- Proactively work towards a closing quality sales and meeting sales targets.
- Resolving customer enquiries quickly and effectively
- Ensuring proper comprehension of CareerJunction services offered
- Training clients on the proper use of the CareerJunction services and system
- Responsible for developing an effective sales plans to include new business development, client retention and relatioship management
- Updating of the CRM (SAP), sales pipelines and forecasting
- Proactively identifying sales leads
- Manage non-renewal/ cancellations
- Situation management
- Sales reporting and tracking client statistics
- Key account management
- Work closely with peers and form part of a growing positive team
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Target Management
- Account Management
- New Business Development
- Sales
- Pipeline Management
- Key Account Management
- Recruitment Agency Sales
- Cold Calling
- Sales Forecasting
- Sales Management
About The Employer:
CareerJunction is South Africa’s #1 quality candidate provider. Since 1997, we have empowered job seekers and recruiters to find each other using our world class, locally developed recruitment solutions – all based in the cloud. Better jobs and better candidates, more often.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid with Discovery Health
- Provident Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Disability Cover
- Funeral Plan