Artisan at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities:

Interpreting blueprints, schematics and architectural drafts

Preparing budgets for materials and labor

Creating models, illustrations or rough ideas for final products

Selecting and assembling the proper tools and materials for a job

Requirements:

Matric

Qualified Artisan – Red Seal

Minimum of 3 years working experience within the manufacturing experience

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Artisan for a companies based in Durban areas. The ideal candidates must matric (Grade 12), Red Seal certification and 2-3 years experience in the Warehouse/Manufacturing environment.

Please note: this to build our database of Temp Artisans . Therefore, it is not a readily available – called when needed.

