Artisan at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Interpreting blueprints, schematics and architectural drafts
- Preparing budgets for materials and labor
- Creating models, illustrations or rough ideas for final products
- Selecting and assembling the proper tools and materials for a job
Requirements:
- Matric
- Qualified Artisan – Red Seal
- Minimum of 3 years working experience within the manufacturing experience
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Artisan for a companies based in Durban areas. The ideal candidates must matric (Grade 12), Red Seal certification and 2-3 years experience in the Warehouse/Manufacturing environment.
Please note: this to build our database of Temp Artisans . Therefore, it is not a readily available – called when needed.