Artisan at O’Brien Recruitment

May 6, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Interpreting blueprints, schematics and architectural drafts
  • Preparing budgets for materials and labor
  • Creating models, illustrations or rough ideas for final products
  • Selecting and assembling the proper tools and materials for a job

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Qualified Artisan – Red Seal
  • Minimum of 3 years working experience within the manufacturing experience

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Artisan for a companies based in Durban areas. The ideal candidates must matric (Grade 12), Red Seal certification and 2-3 years experience in the Warehouse/Manufacturing environment.

Please note: this to build our database of Temp Artisans . Therefore, it is not a readily available – called when needed.

