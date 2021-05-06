Audit Manager – Stellenbosch – Cape Town at Fourier Recruitment

To Charted Accounting and AuditingFirm Seeks AuditManger to join theirteam This challenging opportunity within the dynamic environment of the firm involves compiling audit plans as well as drafting management letters, audit reports and all related documentation. Furthermore, it involves Audit and business advisory services in the following industries: manufacturing, construction, property development, retail, transport, private equity, and professional services.The position is at middle management level, reports to the Partner/Director and requires an applicant of absolute integrity with excellent communication and leadership skills, who will ensure the professional stature of the firm.At the firm, we promise and render excellent professional services to our wide variety of clients. The successful candidate will ensure a high level of service delivery standards to clients. The incumbent will actively be involved in advising, mentoring, and leading the Auditing teams.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the following key result areas:

Planning, executing, and managing client assignments and projects by professionally delivering excellent service. Being strategically aligned with the Partner/Director on projects and providing solutions within and outside the accounting-, auditing-, tax- and advisory arenas. Planning and executing operational and financial audits. Assisting in business advisory services, including restructuring and valuations. Actively explore and identify business process risks, documenting results of the evaluations. Developing recommendations and reports based on audits and presenting these to the Partner/Director. Achieve team and individual budgets and business performance objectives. Manages project financials, including budgets, work in progress, timely billing and variance recognition. Formulating professional development and educational plans for SAICA trainees.

Planning and allocating resources and individuals in accordance with skills and schedules. Ensure compliance with internal (audit methodology and risk management) and external (regulatory) requirements.Minimum RequirementsMust havean in-depth knowledge of and skills in auditing and accounting, with a CA (SA) or equivalent qualification with at least three (3) years post articles experience and experience of auditing in the private sector.Strong technical knowledge and [URL Removed] knowledge of IFRS for SMEs, IFRS, SAICA rules and regulations and IRBA rules and [URL Removed] problem-solving [URL Removed] time management [URL Removed] experience in CaseWare products including CaseWare [URL Removed] experience in Microsoft Excel.A valid drivers licenceis an inherent requirement of the position as travelling duties are involved.

Learn more/Apply for this position