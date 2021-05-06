Automation Tester – Johannesburg/Remote – up to R700k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Awesome chance to get involved in a team working on high-performance financial platforms and applications in a Fintech Giant!
The incumbent will be required to possess the following skills: Selenium/ Eggplant, LoadRunner, Performance Testing and be well adept at full Automation Testing functions.
Requirements:
- Diploma/ Degree in IT
- Software Development background essential
- Min of 4 years’ experience in software testing
- Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.
- Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB preferred
- Experience in an agile work environment
Desired Skills:
- Java
- LoadRunner
- Agile
- Selenium
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma