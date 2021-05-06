Automation Tester – Johannesburg/Remote – up to R700k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Awesome chance to get involved in a team working on high-performance financial platforms and applications in a Fintech Giant!

The incumbent will be required to possess the following skills: Selenium/ Eggplant, LoadRunner, Performance Testing and be well adept at full Automation Testing functions.

It’s an opportunity to work in a space that will keep you a step ahead in the development industry and is adaptive to change even through trying times, APPLY TODAY!!

Requirements:

Diploma/ Degree in IT

Software Development background essential

Min of 4 years’ experience in software testing

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques.

Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB preferred

Experience in an agile work environment

Reference Number for this position is NN52372 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R700K per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java

LoadRunner

Agile

Selenium

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

