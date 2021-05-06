Business Analyst: Online Lending at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Liaise with business to formulate and hand over functional specifications for the online credit platform in order to grow on-line capabilities, deliver a better online customer experience and driving increased engagement, loyalty and revenue.
- Steer the system development processes through linking internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of such systems.
- Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
- Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
Experience
- Minimum 5 years’ +relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Retail Credit, Online Banking or E-commerce Industry.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Technology
Knowledge
Detailed knowledge and understanding of:
- The Banking Industry (Products and Customer needs)
- The Retail Credit, Online Banking or E-commerce Industry
- The Internet and developing Web-based products and services
- Web applications related to money transactions
- Social media and e-commerce for brands
- Online client behaviour and industry best practices
- Credit Scoring
- National Credit Act (NCA)
- National Credit Regulator (NCR)
- Business analysis and design
- Project Management principles and methodologies
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Agile development principles and methodologies (certification will be advantageous)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.