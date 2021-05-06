Business Analyst: Online Lending at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 6, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Liaise with business to formulate and hand over functional specifications for the online credit platform in order to grow on-line capabilities, deliver a better online customer experience and driving increased engagement, loyalty and revenue.
  • Steer the system development processes through linking internal and external IT technical resources to facilitate the successful implementation and maintenance of such systems.
  • Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

  • Minimum 5 years’ +relevant software development experience as a Business Analyst in the Retail Credit, Online Banking or E-commerce Industry.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Technology

Knowledge

Detailed knowledge and understanding of:

  • The Banking Industry (Products and Customer needs)
  • The Retail Credit, Online Banking or E-commerce Industry
  • The Internet and developing Web-based products and services
  • Web applications related to money transactions
  • Social media and e-commerce for brands
  • Online client behaviour and industry best practices
  • Credit Scoring
  • National Credit Act (NCA)
  • National Credit Regulator (NCR)
  • Business analysis and design
  • Project Management principles and methodologies
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
  • Agile development principles and methodologies (certification will be advantageous)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Learning and Researching
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position