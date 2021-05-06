Business Process Analyst at Datonomy Solutions

Business Process AnalystIn line with our newly developed Digital Product Structure, a number of initiatives have been conceptualised and we need to provide business analysis support to the various initiatives and streams. We are looking to our current partners to supplement our existing team with the skills and experience as described [URL Removed] ExperienceThe business analyst/s will be part of an agile delivery team with a specific focus as informed by the business digital priorities. It will be beneficial if the business analyst has experience in the implementation of online capabilities in the retail sector.

Experience of Agile methodologies and frameworks including Scrum and Kanban

Experience of acting as Product Owner for agile teams

Experience of working within a fast-paced environment, and of the BA role within agile frameworks

Proven experience of stakeholder relationship management and influencing skills, demonstrating success in facilitating collaboration, influencing, communicating and negotiating at all levels

Demonstrable expertise and experience of using agile project management software e.g. Jira; Confluence etc

Expertise and experience in process modelling, gap analysis and requirements engineering with the delivery of appropriate artefacts to progress development, achieve business objectives

Experience in producing low fidelity user/customer experience designs

Working knowledge of design thinking approaches is advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position