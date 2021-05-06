Carrier Relations Manager

Position Purpose:
- Responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with vendors/suppliers and ensuring the suppliers meet their contractual agreements.
Key stakeholder Relationship:
Internal
- Finance, Procurement, NOC, Sales, Pricing, Carrier Relations Managers, Project Managers, Quality Assurance, Operations
External
- Suppliers
Experience & Qualifications:
Minimum Qualification:
- Must be an Egyptian national
- Must speak English as well as native Arabic languages
- Relevant tertiary degree
Minimum Experience
- 5 years experience in telecommunications in network costing and carrier relations management
- Negotiation, product, technical knowledge and commercial acumen
- Understanding of regulatory risk and compliance critical
Other Requirements
- Willing to travel occasionally both locally and internationally
- Willing to work overtime if required
- Must have own transport
Key Performance Areas & Indicators:
COST SAVINGS
Tasks
- Initiate and implement strategic cost savings projects as per authorized networks scoping document
- Report and track cost savings target on a monthly basis
KPIs
- Achieve cost saving target for the company as per yearly budget figure
- Accuracy of reporting, on time
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Quarterly Savings Targets
- Weekly and Monthly reporting
COST MANAGEMENT
Tasks
- IPLC vs IPT – Identify possible cost savings opportunities by comparing IPT vs IPLC cost
- Virtualized Infrastructure Analyse and provide the necessary costing structures to the Network OPS team for potential savings
- Ceding of POP Equipment
- POP Rationalisation – Identify the potential countries and provide the necessary cost analysis for savings
KPIs
- Quarterly targets for Suppliers to be targeted and pricing returns
- Explore supplier possibilities and derive cost feasibility study
- Explore supplier possibilities and implement legal documentation.
- Ensure successful closure of PoPs post approval from all departments
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Price book
- Tracking Sheet
- Tracking Sheet
- Benchmark report
POP MIGRATIONS
Tasks
- Present commercial model to confirm feasibility and get the necessary approval from all depts
- Ensure orders with suppliers are placed timeously for both core and local access
- Ensure existing circuits are cancelled timeously for both core and local access
- Ensure providers have turn down the old link and billing has stopped
- Drive the various departments involved the ensure the migration is completed within the necessary timelines
KPIs
- Derive commercial model
- Double billing occurrences
- No failed cancellations
- Close loop with Finance departments involved
- Program management of Project plan with PM agreement
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Commercial Model signoff by CFO
- Finance report
- Zero failure Costs
- PO additions and removals
- Program success
CUSTOMER PRICE BOOKS AND BIG BIDS
Tasks
- Quarterly Pricebook Benchmarking reporting
- Maintain various Customer Price Books to sales, specifically Wholesale, Reseller and Enterprise
- Drive Big Deals spreadsheet and work with CRMs to provide final pricing to Commercial Management ONLY
KPIs
- Quarterly Benchmark reports
- Various Customer Pricebooks
- Ownership of Pricing return for specific Big Bid
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Quarterly Reports
- Quarterly Price books
- Bid Bid Spreadsheets
NETWORK OPERATIONS SUPPORT
Tasks
- Deal with escalations and delays on supplier non-performance and specifically delivery to assist the company Service Delivery
- Support CRM team with supplier escalations & queries
KPIs
- Assist Ops/Infra/PM within 1 day
- Assist CRM within 1 day
Tracking Report /BI Tool
- Dotted line to VP Service Delivery
- E-mail & Communication
Competency requirements for position
KNOWLEDGE
- Knowledge of telecommunications industry, especially within Africa
- Intermediate knowledge of financial management principles
- Knowledge of internal network and relevant applications
- Understanding of regulatory risk and compliance critical
SKILLS
- Financial Management & Cost-Accounting skills
- Strong negotiation skills
- Advanced Excel
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Presentation skills
BEHAVIORAL
- Analytical skills
- Negotiation skills
- Attention to Detail
- Accurate
- Ability to prioritise
- Deadline driven
- Management skills
- Initiative
- Stress tolerance
- Team player
Key Performance Areas:
- Cost Savings 30%
- Cost Management 20%
- PoP Migrations 20%
- Customer Price Books and Big Bids 15%
- Network Operations Support 15%