Carrier Relations Manager

May 6, 2021

Position Purpose:

  • Responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with vendors/suppliers and ensuring the suppliers meet their contractual agreements.

Key stakeholder Relationship:

Internal

  • Finance, Procurement, NOC, Sales, Pricing, Carrier Relations Managers, Project Managers, Quality Assurance, Operations

External

  • Suppliers

Experience & Qualifications:

Minimum Qualification:

  • Must be an Egyptian national
  • Must speak English as well as native Arabic languages
  • Relevant tertiary degree

Minimum Experience

  • 5 years experience in telecommunications in network costing and carrier relations management
  • Negotiation, product, technical knowledge and commercial acumen
  • Understanding of regulatory risk and compliance critical

Other Requirements

  • Willing to travel occasionally both locally and internationally
  • Willing to work overtime if required
  • Must have own transport

Key Performance Areas & Indicators:

COST SAVINGS

Tasks

  • Initiate and implement strategic cost savings projects as per authorized networks scoping document
  • Report and track cost savings target on a monthly basis

KPIs

  • Achieve cost saving target for the company as per yearly budget figure
  • Accuracy of reporting, on time

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Quarterly Savings Targets
  • Weekly and Monthly reporting

COST MANAGEMENT

Tasks

  • IPLC vs IPT – Identify possible cost savings opportunities by comparing IPT vs IPLC cost
  • Virtualized Infrastructure Analyse and provide the necessary costing structures to the Network OPS team for potential savings
  • Ceding of POP Equipment
  • POP Rationalisation – Identify the potential countries and provide the necessary cost analysis for savings

KPIs

  • Quarterly targets for Suppliers to be targeted and pricing returns
  • Explore supplier possibilities and derive cost feasibility study
  • Explore supplier possibilities and implement legal documentation.
  • Ensure successful closure of PoPs post approval from all departments

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Price book
  • Tracking Sheet
  • Tracking Sheet
  • Benchmark report

POP MIGRATIONS

Tasks

  • Present commercial model to confirm feasibility and get the necessary approval from all depts
  • Ensure orders with suppliers are placed timeously for both core and local access
  • Ensure existing circuits are cancelled timeously for both core and local access
  • Ensure providers have turn down the old link and billing has stopped
  • Drive the various departments involved the ensure the migration is completed within the necessary timelines

KPIs

  • Derive commercial model
  • Double billing occurrences
  • No failed cancellations
  • Close loop with Finance departments involved
  • Program management of Project plan with PM agreement

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Commercial Model signoff by CFO
  • Finance report
  • Zero failure Costs
  • PO additions and removals
  • Program success

CUSTOMER PRICE BOOKS AND BIG BIDS

Tasks

  • Quarterly Pricebook Benchmarking reporting
  • Maintain various Customer Price Books to sales, specifically Wholesale, Reseller and Enterprise
  • Drive Big Deals spreadsheet and work with CRMs to provide final pricing to Commercial Management ONLY

KPIs

  • Quarterly Benchmark reports
  • Various Customer Pricebooks
  • Ownership of Pricing return for specific Big Bid

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Quarterly Reports
  • Quarterly Price books
  • Bid Bid Spreadsheets

NETWORK OPERATIONS SUPPORT

Tasks

  • Deal with escalations and delays on supplier non-performance and specifically delivery to assist the company Service Delivery
  • Support CRM team with supplier escalations & queries

KPIs

  • Assist Ops/Infra/PM within 1 day
  • Assist CRM within 1 day

Tracking Report /BI Tool

  • Dotted line to VP Service Delivery
  • E-mail & Communication

Competency requirements for position

KNOWLEDGE

  • Knowledge of telecommunications industry, especially within Africa
  • Intermediate knowledge of financial management principles
  • Knowledge of internal network and relevant applications
  • Understanding of regulatory risk and compliance critical

SKILLS

  • Financial Management & Cost-Accounting skills
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Advanced Excel
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Presentation skills

BEHAVIORAL

  • Analytical skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Accurate
  • Ability to prioritise
  • Deadline driven
  • Management skills
  • Initiative
  • Stress tolerance
  • Team player

Key Performance Areas:

  • Cost Savings 30%
  • Cost Management 20%
  • PoP Migrations 20%
  • Customer Price Books and Big Bids 15%
  • Network Operations Support 15%

Learn more/Apply for this position