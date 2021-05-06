Chief Director – Resources Management

Requirements

An appropriate undergraduate qualification (NQF level 7) in Public Administration, Administration, Strategic Management and any related fields.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the Senior Management level. Strategic leadership capabilities, outstanding planning – and analytical skills coupled with strong interpersonal relationship skills.

Good Project, Financial and Human Resources Management skills. Planning and organizing skills, Change Management. Excellent co-ordination, communication, networking, negotiation, presentation and multi-tasking skills.

Ability to work under pressure and willingness to work long hours.

Duties:

The successful candidate will be responsible for the implementation of the Human Capital Management Strategy and provide corporate support services to management and staff. The role will include the following functions: Serve as Chief Negotiator for the Office of the Premier and thirteen provincial government departments. Management of corporate services such as Internal Human Resources Management, Information and Communication Technology and Security and Risk Management Services. Manage the provision of internal communication and events management services such as staff meetings and human resources events. Provide high level management advice to Executive Management in order to ensure sound decision making and forward planning. Implement and modernise human resource information and knowledge management systems. Ensure sound systems of labour relations to ensure labour peace and social justice. Provide human resource research and product development.

Desired Skills:

Strategic Management

Human Resources Management

Change Management

Project Management

Financial Management

Human Capital

Risk Management

Stakeholder Management

Organisational Development

Employee Wellness

Programmes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

