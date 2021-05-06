CNC Setter

The company is looking for competent and motivated persons that will fulfil the duties of CNC Setters in the Machine Shop
- Excellent Attendance record
- Impeccable Disciplinary record
- Able to work unsupervised and with a team
- Applicants must be prepared to undergo both internal and external assessments and training
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Qualified Trade Certificate in Toolmaking or Turning Machinist or relevant trade will be the minimum requirement for the suitable candidate
Experience,knowledge and abilities
- Minimum 3 years experience in CNC Machining
- Knowledge and experience with KUKA and Fanuc robots
- Thorough knowledge of & or related industry Machining process
- Experience of working with measuring equipment
- Good Communication Skills
- Strong Problem Solving and Technical skills
If you are intrested please send your updated CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Setter
- CNC
- Machanical
- Maintenance Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma