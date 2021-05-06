CNC Setter

The company is looking for competent and motivated persons that will fulfil the duties of CNC Setters in the Machine Shop

  • Excellent Attendance record
  • Impeccable Disciplinary record
  • Able to work unsupervised and with a team
  • Applicants must be prepared to undergo both internal and external assessments and training

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Qualified Trade Certificate in Toolmaking or Turning Machinist or relevant trade will be the minimum requirement for the suitable candidate

Experience,knowledge and abilities

  • Minimum 3 years experience in CNC Machining
  • Knowledge and experience with KUKA and Fanuc robots
  • Thorough knowledge of & or related industry Machining process
  • Experience of working with measuring equipment
  • Good Communication Skills
  • Strong Problem Solving and Technical skills

If you are intrested please send your updated CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Setter
  • CNC
  • Machanical
  • Maintenance Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

