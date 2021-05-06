CNC Setter

The company is looking for competent and motivated persons that will fulfil the duties of CNC Setters in the Machine Shop

Excellent Attendance record

Impeccable Disciplinary record

Able to work unsupervised and with a team

Applicants must be prepared to undergo both internal and external assessments and training

QUALIFICATIONS:

Qualified Trade Certificate in Toolmaking or Turning Machinist or relevant trade will be the minimum requirement for the suitable candidate

Experience,knowledge and abilities

Minimum 3 years experience in CNC Machining

Knowledge and experience with KUKA and Fanuc robots

Thorough knowledge of & or related industry Machining process

Experience of working with measuring equipment

Good Communication Skills

Strong Problem Solving and Technical skills

If you are intrested please send your updated CV and documents to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Setter

CNC

Machanical

Maintenance Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position