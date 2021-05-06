Computer Aided Designer / Mechanical

May 6, 2021

  • Design of pump parts and pump systems
  • Drawings for parts
  • Concept development for pump installations
  • Small project identification, definition, and execution
  • Assist quality staff to resolve technical problems

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

  • Configuration control
  • JDE: Maintain / create the Engineering fields in JDE, allocate ECN changes
  • Create new bill of materials and BOM verification on JDE
  • Create ECN’s in Windchill
  • Create/sign-off TI’s on behalf of Engineering – if and when applicable
  • Drawing database – link relevant drawings to components on JDE to suit Automatic work-order printing function used by planning
  • Design Engineering
  • Design new parts and systems from specification
  • Find new innovative design solutions
  • Participate in design reviews and present design concepts and details
  • Create and/coordinate 3D modelling – Creo
  • Follow 3D CAD and Windchill best practices
  • Create and release manufacturing drawings
  • Guide and assist CAD sub-contractors to achieve required output
  • Find suppliers for new products and solutions
  • Do design calculations, FEM analysis and crate design reports
  • Other
  • Execute small projects as part of job development
  • Make technical decisions
  • Solve problems relating to quality and dimensional variation of parts
  • Develop company systems to improve productivity and efficiency
  • Identify opportunities for improvement of products and testing of products
  • Identify problems in manufacturing of product and find solutions to resolve this

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Software

  • Pro-E and Windchill Creo experience, at least 3years software specific. Fall back would be and equivalent high-end 3D CAD package with parametric modelling
  • MRP system experience, maintaining BOMS (JD Edwards or equivalent)
  • Word, MS Projects, Excel, PowerPoint.

Design

  • Design of machine parts, tolerance/fit experience
  • Casting design experience
  • Complex 3D CAD modelling and detailing will be required
  • Experience in tolerance stack-up analysis
  • Manufacturing drawing reviews, CTQ’s Geometric tolerances
  • Manufacturing support: approving ECP’s/ECN’s/Concessions/Deviations
  • Design calculations, and input to design simulations, interpretation of results.
  • Self-starter/self-learner
  • Experience in the pump industry will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • CAD
  • BOM
  • CREO
  • Windchill
  • CTQ’s Geometric tolerances
  • design simulations
  • JDE
  • MRP
  • Mechanical
  • 3D Design

About The Employer:

International company in the pump industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Annual Bonus

