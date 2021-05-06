Computer Aided Designer / Mechanical

- Design of pump parts and pump systems
- Drawings for parts
- Concept development for pump installations
- Small project identification, definition, and execution
- Assist quality staff to resolve technical problems
KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY
- Configuration control
- JDE: Maintain / create the Engineering fields in JDE, allocate ECN changes
- Create new bill of materials and BOM verification on JDE
- Create ECN’s in Windchill
- Create/sign-off TI’s on behalf of Engineering – if and when applicable
- Drawing database – link relevant drawings to components on JDE to suit Automatic work-order printing function used by planning
- Design Engineering
- Design new parts and systems from specification
- Find new innovative design solutions
- Participate in design reviews and present design concepts and details
- Create and/coordinate 3D modelling – Creo
- Follow 3D CAD and Windchill best practices
- Create and release manufacturing drawings
- Guide and assist CAD sub-contractors to achieve required output
- Find suppliers for new products and solutions
- Do design calculations, FEM analysis and crate design reports
- Other
- Execute small projects as part of job development
- Make technical decisions
- Solve problems relating to quality and dimensional variation of parts
- Develop company systems to improve productivity and efficiency
- Identify opportunities for improvement of products and testing of products
- Identify problems in manufacturing of product and find solutions to resolve this
EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE
Software
- Pro-E and Windchill Creo experience, at least 3years software specific. Fall back would be and equivalent high-end 3D CAD package with parametric modelling
- MRP system experience, maintaining BOMS (JD Edwards or equivalent)
- Word, MS Projects, Excel, PowerPoint.
Design
- Design of machine parts, tolerance/fit experience
- Casting design experience
- Complex 3D CAD modelling and detailing will be required
- Experience in tolerance stack-up analysis
- Manufacturing drawing reviews, CTQ’s Geometric tolerances
- Manufacturing support: approving ECP’s/ECN’s/Concessions/Deviations
- Design calculations, and input to design simulations, interpretation of results.
- Self-starter/self-learner
- Experience in the pump industry will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- CAD
- BOM
- CREO
- Windchill
- CTQ’s Geometric tolerances
- design simulations
- JDE
- MRP
- Mechanical
- 3D Design
About The Employer:
International company in the pump industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Annual Bonus