CREDITORS CLERK Killarney Gardens R15000.00 per month

Importer and Distributor of Electronic goods seek a Creditors Clerk with min 3years Creditor’s experience and qualification.
DUTIES:
- Ensure that the month-end deadline is reached timeously
- Ensure the supplier accounts details are current and up to date (this includes all COD suppliers too)
- Set up local currency supplier accounts
- Check and ensure all relevant documentation is received and approved
- Reconcile supplier accounts
- Follow up on discrepancies
- Timeous response to supplier queries
- Clean up and analyzing of supplier age analysis monthly
- Monitor and follow up on all outstanding supplier documentation
- Prepare weekly and monthly payment schedules
- Upload all authorized monthly supplier recons and age analysis reports on SharePoint
- Assisting the Financial Coordinator with Group Cost Split
- Completion of new supplier credit application forms
Email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Creditors
- Creditors Clerk