CREDITORS CLERK Killarney Gardens R15000.00 per month

May 6, 2021

Importer and Distributor of Electronic goods seek a Creditors Clerk with min 3years Creditor’s experience and qualification.

DUTIES:

  • Ensure that the month-end deadline is reached timeously
  • Ensure the supplier accounts details are current and up to date (this includes all COD suppliers too)
  • Set up local currency supplier accounts
  • Check and ensure all relevant documentation is received and approved
  • Reconcile supplier accounts
  • Follow up on discrepancies
  • Timeous response to supplier queries
  • Clean up and analyzing of supplier age analysis monthly
  • Monitor and follow up on all outstanding supplier documentation
  • Prepare weekly and monthly payment schedules
  • Upload all authorized monthly supplier recons and age analysis reports on SharePoint
  • Assisting the Financial Coordinator with Group Cost Split
  • Completion of new supplier credit application forms

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Creditors
  • Creditors Clerk

