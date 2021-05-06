CREDITORS CLERK Killarney Gardens R15000.00 per month

Importer and Distributor of Electronic goods seek a Creditors Clerk with min 3years Creditor’s experience and qualification.

DUTIES:

Ensure that the month-end deadline is reached timeously

Ensure the supplier accounts details are current and up to date (this includes all COD suppliers too)

Set up local currency supplier accounts

Check and ensure all relevant documentation is received and approved

Reconcile supplier accounts

Follow up on discrepancies

Timeous response to supplier queries

Clean up and analyzing of supplier age analysis monthly

Monitor and follow up on all outstanding supplier documentation

Prepare weekly and monthly payment schedules

Upload all authorized monthly supplier recons and age analysis reports on SharePoint

Assisting the Financial Coordinator with Group Cost Split

Completion of new supplier credit application forms

Email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Creditors

Creditors Clerk

Learn more/Apply for this position