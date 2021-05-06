Customer Success Manager

The Role: Essential functions:
- Collaborate with Sales to align on outcomes customers expect from their subscription purchase.
- Develop a digital journey to drive outcomes.
- Develop a success plan that includes critical action to ensure expected outcomes.
- Provide an effective onboarding and ongoing service checks and take appropriate actions
- Assist customers in adopting subscription and realizing value as quickly as possible
- Take appropriate action when obstacles to adoption are identified
- Provide an escalation path when necessary / when the prescribed path does not work
- Review subscription performance with the customer periodically
- Look for trends in customer data and provide insights / recommendations
- Communicate resulting opportunities / leads to sales
- Partner with account manager to proactively remove friction and ensure timely renewal
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric Certificate
Preferred Qualification:
- Bachelor??s degree in Computer Science / Engineering / Business
- Strategic management
Experience required:
- Knowledge of SaaS
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Team, Excel and PowerPoint
- Project management
- Fostering teamwork
- Business knowledge
- Technical management
- Communication skills
- Knowledge of customer service practices
- Technical aptitude and ability to learn software programs
- Experience supervising others.