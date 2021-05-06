Customer Success Manager

May 6, 2021

The Role: Essential functions:

  • Collaborate with Sales to align on outcomes customers expect from their subscription purchase.
  • Develop a digital journey to drive outcomes.
  • Develop a success plan that includes critical action to ensure expected outcomes.
  • Provide an effective onboarding and ongoing service checks and take appropriate actions
  • Assist customers in adopting subscription and realizing value as quickly as possible
  • Take appropriate action when obstacles to adoption are identified
  • Provide an escalation path when necessary / when the prescribed path does not work
  • Review subscription performance with the customer periodically
  • Look for trends in customer data and provide insights / recommendations
  • Communicate resulting opportunities / leads to sales
  • Partner with account manager to proactively remove friction and ensure timely renewal

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualification:

  • Bachelor??s degree in Computer Science / Engineering / Business
  • Strategic management

Experience required:

  • Knowledge of SaaS
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, specifically Team, Excel and PowerPoint
  • Project management
  • Fostering teamwork
  • Business knowledge
  • Technical management
  • Communication skills
  • Knowledge of customer service practices
  • Technical aptitude and ability to learn software programs
  • Experience supervising others.

Learn more/Apply for this position