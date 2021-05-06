Database Administrator (DBA) (George) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Oversee the optimization of SQL queries, database structure, backups and audits as the next Database Administrator sought by a growing innovative Insurance Specialist in George to join its team. You will be analysing and meeting the companys need for the management, input and security of data while developing and identifying the tools that will support those needs. The ideal candidate will be skilled in Programming, Software Engineering, Data Architecture and Data Management. Please note you must be based in or willing to relocate to George.DUTIES:

Manage the development, health, and performance of SQL databases.

Configure servers and processes to improve reliability and cut down on development times.

Uphold and enforce database standards for Developers when it comes to structure, naming convention, best practice, including guidance on complex queries and processes.

Mentor, training, and knowledge sharing.

Conduct database troubleshooting and maintenance.

Use the requirements specification, design, and structure the data and work closely with the Developers to ensure the system meets these requirements.

Continually find ways to better handle data and increase system efficiency, aka optimizing queries, changing data structures, sand automating tasks.

Develop improved methodologies and institute best practices around database security and access.

Support release deployment activities.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

