Deputy Director: Accreditation

R730 000pa – R860 000pa

6 MONTHS CONTRACT

Purpose of the Post:

To manage the accreditation and verification of skills development providers and assessment centres.

Key Performance Areas:

Manage the applications process, review assessment centre recommendations from Assessment Quality Partner (AQP).

Manage the request for accreditation from skills development providers (SDP) and assessment centres.

Manage the receipt, logging and evaluation of applications for SDPs and assessment centres.

Review the accuracy of the information received from applicants and manage approval of acknowledgement letters.

Report on accreditation applications and outcomes and approve AQP and Quality Assurance Partner (QAP).

Implement the quality assurance frameworks that define the principles and evaluation metrics for accreditation applications.

Oversee accreditation process and ensure correct visit template developed by the Research unit is used at site visit.

Review site visit report compliance and approve site visit report outcome Accreditation.

Recommend accreditation in consultation with Senior Manager Cluster Accreditation Domain Expert and Head of OQA.

Monitor accreditation outcome letter submissions and ensure applicant is notified of the application outcome.

Liaise with Accreditation Domain Expert to ensure policy compliance with accreditation process.

Ensure accreditation adherence to timeframes and policies.

Distribute all documentation related to accreditation policies to Assistant Managers.

Review progress reports for the SDPs and assessment centres accreditation and if that entity satisfies the criteria

Monitor the accreditation duration of an assessment centre to conduct assessments for the specific occupational qualification or part qualification is valid and is adhered to.

Monitor assessment centre that applies for accreditation to conduct the external integrated summative assessment for a specified occupational qualification or part qualification to provide evidence of relevant requirements to conduct the external integrated summative assessment.

Monitor the SDP requesting accreditation for practical skills component.

Monitor complaints and appeals received from Quality Assurance for reaccreditation for an additional qualification or part qualification.

Monitor publishing of accredited SDPs and assessment centre on the company website.

Engage Stakeholders and consult with the Accreditation Domain Expert on accreditation principles to be applied to accreditation process.

Manage the resources of the Function.

Monitor expenditure for Function against the allocated budget.

Provide employees with the necessary information and resources to deliver on their objectives and meet the targets of the Function.

Prepare monthly reports and make presentations as required.

Positively support the implementation of all management decisions and operate within the policies, procedures, and rules of the company.

Knowledge and Skills:

Must have knowledge of Public Service and QCTO mandates and strategies.

Must have knowledge of the education system and pedagogy.

Must have knowledge of post school education framework.

Must have knowledge of Government wide legislation.

Must have Legislative Knowledge and Prescripts, e.g.:

National Qualifications Framework Act

Skills Development Act

National Skills Development Strategy III

QCTObusinessstrategiesandgoals

QCTO business processes and value chain

QCTO policies, procedures, and regulations

QCTO goals and performance requirements

Must have skills required in:

Applied strategic thinking

Applying technology

Budgeting and financial management

Communication and information management

Continuous improvement

developing others

Diversity management

Impact and influence

Stakeholder engagement and management

Monitoring, and evaluation

Managing interpersonal conflict and resolving problems

Qualifications and Experience:

A recognized three (3) year National Diploma or bachelor’s degree in related field (minimum NQF Level 6) registered with occupational qualifications sub-framework (SAQA).

At least 6-8 years’ collective experience.

3 years’ experience in a management position.

Experience in maintenance of qualifications or development of curriculums.

Experience in managing resources.

Closing date for applications: 8 May 2021

Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Public Service and QCTO mandates and strategies

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

