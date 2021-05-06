Deputy Director: Accreditation
R730 000pa – R860 000pa
6 MONTHS CONTRACT
Purpose of the Post:
To manage the accreditation and verification of skills development providers and assessment centres.
Key Performance Areas:
- Manage the applications process, review assessment centre recommendations from Assessment Quality Partner (AQP).
- Manage the request for accreditation from skills development providers (SDP) and assessment centres.
- Manage the receipt, logging and evaluation of applications for SDPs and assessment centres.
- Review the accuracy of the information received from applicants and manage approval of acknowledgement letters.
- Report on accreditation applications and outcomes and approve AQP and Quality Assurance Partner (QAP).
- Implement the quality assurance frameworks that define the principles and evaluation metrics for accreditation applications.
- Oversee accreditation process and ensure correct visit template developed by the Research unit is used at site visit.
- Review site visit report compliance and approve site visit report outcome Accreditation.
- Recommend accreditation in consultation with Senior Manager Cluster Accreditation Domain Expert and Head of OQA.
- Monitor accreditation outcome letter submissions and ensure applicant is notified of the application outcome.
- Liaise with Accreditation Domain Expert to ensure policy compliance with accreditation process.
- Ensure accreditation adherence to timeframes and policies.
- Distribute all documentation related to accreditation policies to Assistant Managers.
- Review progress reports for the SDPs and assessment centres accreditation and if that entity satisfies the criteria Distribute all documentation related to accreditation policies to Assistant Managers.
- Monitor the accreditation duration of an assessment centre to conduct assessments for the specific occupational qualification or part qualification is valid and is adhered to.
- Monitor assessment centre that applies for accreditation to conduct the external integrated summative assessment for a specified occupational qualification or part qualification to provide evidence of relevant requirements to conduct the external integrated summative assessment.
- Monitor the SDP requesting accreditation for practical skills component.
- Monitor complaints and appeals received from Quality Assurance for reaccreditation for an additional qualification or part qualification.
- Monitor publishing of accredited SDPs and assessment centre on the company website.
- Engage Stakeholders and consult with the Accreditation Domain Expert on accreditation principles to be applied to accreditation process.
- Manage the resources of the Function.
- Monitor expenditure for Function against the allocated budget.
- Provide employees with the necessary information and resources to deliver on their objectives and meet the targets of the Function.
- Prepare monthly reports and make presentations as required.
- Positively support the implementation of all management decisions and operate within the policies, procedures, and rules of the company.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Must have knowledge of Public Service and QCTO mandates and strategies.
- Must have knowledge of the education system and pedagogy.
- Must have knowledge of post school education framework.
- Must have knowledge of Government wide legislation.
- Must have Legislative Knowledge and Prescripts, e.g.:
- National Qualifications Framework Act
- Skills Development Act
- National Skills Development Strategy III
- QCTObusinessstrategiesandgoals
- QCTO business processes and value chain
- QCTO policies, procedures, and regulations
- QCTO goals and performance requirements
- Must have skills required in:
Applied strategic thinking
Applying technology
Budgeting and financial management
Communication and information management
Continuous improvement
developing others
Diversity management
Impact and influence
Stakeholder engagement and management
Monitoring, and evaluation
Managing interpersonal conflict and resolving problems
Qualifications and Experience:
- A recognized three (3) year National Diploma or bachelor’s degree in related field (minimum NQF Level 6) registered with occupational qualifications sub-framework (SAQA).
- At least 6-8 years’ collective experience.
- 3 years’ experience in a management position.
- Experience in maintenance of qualifications or development of curriculums.
- Experience in managing resources.
Closing date for applications: 8 May 2021
Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Public Service and QCTO mandates and strategies
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years