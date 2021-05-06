Deputy Director: Qualifications Development 6 Mont

Deputy Director: Qualifications Development 6 Months Contract) JOB DESCRIPTION
- Manage the qualifications development process
- Identify a Qualification Working Group and relevant industry representatives to be included in sessions throughout the development process.
- Review materials, packs and presentations for pre-scoping and scoping sessions.
- Manage the pre-scoping, scoping and Qualification Working Group sessions.
- Review meeting minutes and meeting outcomes of the pre-scoping, scoping and Qualification Working Group sessions and action tasks addressed during the sessions, where necessary.
- Review and evaluate the occupational qualifications submission received from the DQP.
- Manage SAQA feedback on the developed occupational qualifications.
- Review and present packs for the developed occupational qualifications recommended for registration on the NQF to the Qualification Committee and company Council.
- Manage the registration of the developed occupational qualifications on the SAQA database and the company systems.
- Report on the qualifications development process.
- Review Service Level Agreement (SLA) with DQP.
- Sign agreed DQP SLA.
- Monitor and manage the performance of appointed DQPs against the SLA and make amendments to SLA where necessary
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- A recognised three (3) year National Diploma or Bachelors Degree in related field (minimum NQF Level 6) registered with occupational qualifications sub-framework (SAQA).
- At least 6-8 years’ collective experience in the management
- 3 years’ experience in a management position.
- Experience in maintenance of qualifications or development of curriculums.
- Experience in managing resources.
- Must have knowledge of Public Service and company mandates and strategies, Knowledge of the education system and pedagogy, Post school education framework , Relevant Government wide legislation , Legislative Knowledge and Prescripts, e.g. National Qualifications Framework Act, Skills Development Act, National Skills Development Strategy III ,company business strategies and goals company business processes and value chain ,company policies, procedures and regulations ,company goals and performance requirements.