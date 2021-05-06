DEPUTY DIRECTOR: QUALIFICATIONS DEVELOPMENT at Thanda Human Capital

To manage the design and development of occupational qualifications and part qualifications from the receipt of the application to the registration of the developed qualification on the National Qualification Framework (NQF).

Key functions:

Manage the qualifications development process

Identify a Qualification Working Group and relevant industry representatives to be included in sessions throughout the development process.

Review materials, packs and presentations for pre-scoping and scoping sessions.

Manage the pre-scoping, scoping and Qualification Working Group sessions.

Review meeting minutes and meeting outcomes of the pre-scoping, scoping and Qualification Working Group sessions and action tasks addressed during the sessions, where necessary.

Review and evaluate the occupational qualifications submission received from the DQP.

Manage SAQA feedback on the developed occupational qualifications.

Review and present packs for the developed occupational qualifications recommended for registration on the NQF to the Qualification Committee and Company Council.

Manage the registration of the developed occupational qualifications on the SAQA database and the Company systems.

Report on the qualifications development process.

Review Service Level Agreement (SLA) with DQP.

Sign agreed DQP SLA.

Monitor and manage the performance of appointed DQPs against the SLA and make amendments to SLA where necessary

Ensure there is sufficient stakeholder buy-in and commitment for the development of the proposed qualification.

Engage with industry stakeholders to ensure there is adequate representation from the appropriate industries that can provide sufficient input into the development of occupational qualification.

Maintain strong stakeholder relationships with industry experts to clarify roles and create positive participation in the development of occupational qualifications.

Engage with internal and external stakeholders on matters regarding the development occupational qualifications.

Requirements:

A recognised three (3) year National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in related field (minimum NQF Level 6) registered with occupational qualifications sub-framework (SAQA).

At least 6-8 years’ collective experience in the management

3 years’ experience in a management position.

Experience in maintenance of qualifications or development of curriculums.

Experience in managing resources.

Must have knowledge of Public Service and Company mandates and strategies, Knowledge of the education system and pedagogy, Post school education framework , Relevant Government wide legislation , Legislative Knowledge and Prescripts, e.g. National Qualifications Framework Act, Skills Development Act, National Skills Development Strategy III ,Company business strategies and goals Company business processes and value chain ,Company policies, procedures and regulations ,Company goals and performance requirements.

Must have skills required in applied strategic thinking, applying technology, Budgeting and financial management, Communication and information management, continuous improvement, developing others, Diversity management, Impact and influence, stakeholder engagement and management, Monitoring and evaluation, managing interpersonal conflict and resolving problems.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Executive Management / Director

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

