Deputy Director: Qualifications Development
R730 000pa – R860 000pa
6 MONTHS CONTRACT
Purpose of the Post:
- To manage the design and development of occupational qualifications and part qualifications from the receipt of the application to the registration of the developed qualification on the National Qualification Framework (NQF).
Key Performance Areas:
- Manage the qualifications development process.
- Identify a Qualification Working Group and relevant industry representatives to be included in sessions throughout the development process.
- Review materials, packs and presentations for pre-scoping and scoping sessions.
- Manage the pre-scoping, scoping, and Qualification Working Group sessions.
- Review meeting minutes and meeting outcomes of the pre-scoping, scoping and Qualification Working Group sessions and action tasks addressed during the sessions where necessary.
- Review and evaluate the occupational qualifications submission received from the DQP.
- Manage SAQA feedback on the developed occupational qualifications.
- Review and present packs for the developed occupational qualifications recommended for registration on the NQF to the Qualification Committee and QCTO Council.
- Manage the registration of the developed occupational qualifications on the SAQA database and the QCTO systems.
- Report on the qualification’s development process.
- Review Service Level Agreement (SLA) with DQP.
- Sign agreed DQP SLA.
- Monitor and manage the performance of appointed DQPs against the SLA and make amendments to SLA where necessary.
- Ensure there is sufficient stakeholder buy-in and commitment for the development of the proposed qualification.
- Engage with industry stakeholders to ensure there is adequate representation from the appropriate industries that can provide sufficient input into the development of occupational qualification.
- Maintain strong stakeholder relationships with industry experts to clarify roles and create positive participation in the development of occupational qualifications.
- Engage with internal and external stakeholders on matters regarding the development occupational qualifications.
Knowledge and Skills:
- Must have knowledge of Public Service and QCTO mandates and strategies.
- Must have knowledge of the education system and pedagogy.
- Must have knowledge of post school education framework.
- Must have knowledge of Government wide legislation.
- Must have Legislative Knowledge and Prescripts, e.g.:
- National Qualifications Framework Act
- Skills Development Act
- National Skills Development Strategy III
- QCTObusinessstrategiesandgoals
- QCTO business processes and value chain
- QCTO policies, procedures, and regulations
-
QCTO goals and performance requirements
-
Must have skills required in:
Applied strategic thinking
Applying technology
Budgeting and financial management
Communication and information management
Continuous improvement
Developing others
Diversity management
Impact and influence
Stakeholder engagement and management
Monitoring, and evaluation
Managing interpersonal conflict and resolving problems
Qualifications and Experience:
- A recognized three (3) year National Diploma or bachelor’s degree in related field (minimum NQF Level 6) registered with occupational qualifications sub-framework (SAQA).
- At least 6-8 years’ collective experience in a similar role.
- 3 years’ experience in a management position.
- Experience in maintenance of qualifications or development of curriculums.
- Experience in managing resources.
Closing date for applications: 8 May 2021
Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- education system and pedagogy
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years