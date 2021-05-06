Deputy Director: Qualifications Development

R730 000pa – R860 000pa

6 MONTHS CONTRACT

Purpose of the Post:

To manage the design and development of occupational qualifications and part qualifications from the receipt of the application to the registration of the developed qualification on the National Qualification Framework (NQF).

Key Performance Areas:

Manage the qualifications development process.

Identify a Qualification Working Group and relevant industry representatives to be included in sessions throughout the development process.

Review materials, packs and presentations for pre-scoping and scoping sessions.

Manage the pre-scoping, scoping, and Qualification Working Group sessions.

Review meeting minutes and meeting outcomes of the pre-scoping, scoping and Qualification Working Group sessions and action tasks addressed during the sessions where necessary.

Review and evaluate the occupational qualifications submission received from the DQP.

Manage SAQA feedback on the developed occupational qualifications.

Review and present packs for the developed occupational qualifications recommended for registration on the NQF to the Qualification Committee and QCTO Council.

Manage the registration of the developed occupational qualifications on the SAQA database and the QCTO systems.

Report on the qualification’s development process.

Review Service Level Agreement (SLA) with DQP.

Sign agreed DQP SLA.

Monitor and manage the performance of appointed DQPs against the SLA and make amendments to SLA where necessary.

Ensure there is sufficient stakeholder buy-in and commitment for the development of the proposed qualification.

Engage with industry stakeholders to ensure there is adequate representation from the appropriate industries that can provide sufficient input into the development of occupational qualification.

Maintain strong stakeholder relationships with industry experts to clarify roles and create positive participation in the development of occupational qualifications.

Engage with internal and external stakeholders on matters regarding the development occupational qualifications.

Knowledge and Skills:

Must have knowledge of Public Service and QCTO mandates and strategies.

Must have knowledge of the education system and pedagogy.

Must have knowledge of post school education framework.

Must have knowledge of Government wide legislation.

Must have Legislative Knowledge and Prescripts, e.g.:

National Qualifications Framework Act

Skills Development Act

National Skills Development Strategy III

QCTObusinessstrategiesandgoals

QCTO business processes and value chain

QCTO policies, procedures, and regulations

QCTO goals and performance requirements

Must have skills required in:

Applied strategic thinking

Applying technology

Budgeting and financial management

Communication and information management

Continuous improvement

Developing others

Diversity management

Impact and influence

Stakeholder engagement and management

Monitoring, and evaluation

Managing interpersonal conflict and resolving problems

Qualifications and Experience:

A recognized three (3) year National Diploma or bachelor’s degree in related field (minimum NQF Level 6) registered with occupational qualifications sub-framework (SAQA).

At least 6-8 years’ collective experience in a similar role.

3 years’ experience in a management position.

Experience in maintenance of qualifications or development of curriculums.

Experience in managing resources.

Closing date for applications: 8 May 2021

