Seeking experienced Despatch Supervisor from FMCG/Manufacturing/Perishables Distribution backtround to take responsibilities for despatching of goods and related logistics. Seeking individual who is organised and who works with a sense or urgency to ensure client satisfaction.
Minimum requirements;
- Matric
- Post matric qualification in Logistics
- 3years despatch supervisor experience in a FMCG/Manufacturing or similar environment
- Driver’s license
- Computer litearcy – strong Excel
Desired Skills:
- Despatch
- Logistics
About The Employer:
Well established employer in the Horticultural / Agricultural industry
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension fund