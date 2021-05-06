District Office Manager

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

The role of a District Office Manager is primarily to support the Regional Network Manager in the building of RF (Radio Frequency) infrastructure, maintaining both RF and fibre infrastructure, managing all field services relating to CPE installations and customer technical support.

The responsibility for planning work resides in the POSC (Planning, Operating and Support Centre) and District Network Manager works with the NOC and Technical Support components of the NOC to achieve the objectives.

The District Network Manager will also periodically assist the Regional Growth Manager when looking for expansion opportunities.

Key Performance Areas would include, but are not limited to:

New RF builds

Identify and obtain HS (High Site) agreements for the location of the new HS.

Build new HS according to the approved planning.

Maintain network (RF & Fibre)

Ensure planning and performance of scheduled network maintenance for networks in the district according to the POSC scheduling.

Perform unscheduled maintenance of the network.

Drive and achieve network availability and quality performance measures as discussed and agreed upon from time to time.

Working with the POSC to identify network performance issues and address them on an ongoing basis.

Installations and field support (RF &Fibre)

Plan capacity to be able to handle installation and field support volumes as forecast by the regional management team.

Schedule and coordinate all installations and field support activities in cooperation with the POSC (specifically for support activities).

Perform all installations and field support according to provided standards.

Monitor and adjust staff performance.

Limited fibre expansion projects

Manage the execution of small fibre expansion projects where existing fibre infrastructure is expanded by adding small quantities of stands at a time.

Planning of the networks builds will be handled in the regional fibre team.

District network office management

Management of the district office activities and staff.

Ensure that the walk-in sales function is executing its work under the management of the regional sales team.

Lead the MOS management system implementation and daily compliance.

Produce monthly reports on KPIs and “state of the office”.

Stock

Ensuring adequate stock level are maintained in the district office and that stock is efficiently and timeously distributed to field services staff.

Training of personnel

Ensure all staff in the team is trained on all SOPs and other relevant topics.

HSE

Direct responsibility for adherence to and reporting on all HSE activities for the teams under management.

Implement all required safety processes and procedures and ensure they are practised so staff safety can be maintained.

Alignment and Standards

Within the scope of network management, ensure all staff members are aligned with the strategy, management systems, and culture which includes all standards, policies and procedures.

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills: –

Design and operation of fixed wireless networks

Needs to have the knowledge and understanding a network monitory system

Customer service skills

Managing teams in network-related functions

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Be able to coach, develop, lead and motivate staff

Self-disciplined, motivated and organized

Qualifications

Grade 12

Specialized certifications would be an advantage

Experience in people management, networking, fixed wireless and fibre deployments.

Desired Skills:

Fibre

FTTH

FTTX

FTTB

Telecommunications

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

