Draughtsman

May 6, 2021

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE: To assist the planner in the Fibre network planning process

Key Performance Areas would include, but are not limited to:

  • Creating construction plans for fibre network builds in AutoCAD
  • BOQ preparation for project materials
  • Recording the construction plan in OSP Insight
  • Adjusting the OSP plans according to as built documentation received from the operational teams
  • Splicing plan must be prepared for project management and deployment
  • Preparation of the FTTH allocation system for the branch management of fibre allocations
  • Travel will be required between different sites

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills: –

  • Experience working with optic fibre
  • AutoCAD experience
  • Be computer literate and able to use a wide range of software packages
  • Experience with OSP Insight would be beneficial
  • Understanding of town planning methods and
  • Driver’s license and own transport

Qualifications

  • Grade 12
  • Draughting a diploma would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

  • AutoCAD
  • OSP
  • Optic Fibre
  • Fibre
  • FTTH
  • FTTB
  • FTTX

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

