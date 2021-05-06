Draughtsman

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE: To assist the planner in the Fibre network planning process
Key Performance Areas would include, but are not limited to:
- Creating construction plans for fibre network builds in AutoCAD
- BOQ preparation for project materials
- Recording the construction plan in OSP Insight
- Adjusting the OSP plans according to as built documentation received from the operational teams
- Splicing plan must be prepared for project management and deployment
- Preparation of the FTTH allocation system for the branch management of fibre allocations
- Travel will be required between different sites
The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills: –
- Experience working with optic fibre
- AutoCAD experience
- Be computer literate and able to use a wide range of software packages
- Experience with OSP Insight would be beneficial
- Understanding of town planning methods and
- Driver’s license and own transport
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- Draughting a diploma would be beneficial
Desired Skills:
- AutoCAD
- OSP
- Optic Fibre
- Fibre
- FTTH
- FTTB
- FTTX
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma