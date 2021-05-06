Draughtsman

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE: To assist the planner in the Fibre network planning process

Key Performance Areas would include, but are not limited to:

Creating construction plans for fibre network builds in AutoCAD

BOQ preparation for project materials

Recording the construction plan in OSP Insight

Adjusting the OSP plans according to as built documentation received from the operational teams

Splicing plan must be prepared for project management and deployment

Preparation of the FTTH allocation system for the branch management of fibre allocations

Travel will be required between different sites

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills: –

Experience working with optic fibre

AutoCAD experience

Be computer literate and able to use a wide range of software packages

Experience with OSP Insight would be beneficial

Understanding of town planning methods and

Driver’s license and own transport

Qualifications

Grade 12

Draughting a diploma would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

AutoCAD

OSP

Optic Fibre

Fibre

FTTH

FTTB

FTTX

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position