Electrical Grid Engineer

You are a grid subject expert and enjoy helping and supporting those less knowledgeable in this area. Your communication skills are top notch, and you possess a strong drive with sharp analytical and problem-solving skills.

You are the primary resource for connection to the Eskom grid including grid code compliance. This means that you will take responsibility for all grid related matters, the subject expert. Problem solving forms a large part of this role, interfacing with other subsidiaries and expertise when required including presenting on occasion. Your involvement will be from development up until commissioning, monitoring the construction progress and support in resolved grid related field issues.

At one of the world’s leading specialists in renewable energy, established in South Africa tackling project development, EPC and O&M services to list the basics. Based in Cape Town the team is supportive, you are all working toward the same vision after all!

Naturally from the nature of this role you will need an Electrical Engineering tertiary qualification. You would have achieved your Pr. Eng. already with at least 5 years’ experience within the South African renewable energy (RE) industry. You have a clear understanding of and working knowledge of grid code and its application to RE plant designs.

Apart from a market related CTC you will join a culture of individuals working toward the same vision and goals. Working together to implement renewable projects economically and reliably, delivering the best value. Open minded and flexible is something you’ll need here. Travel within South Africa and abroad also forms part of this position’s responsibilities.

For a confidential discussion please contact Monique on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Grid Code Compliance

Eskom Grid

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

