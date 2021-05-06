Electrician at KingsleyIrons Recruitment

DESCRIPTION/SYNOPSYS:

This well-established and stable engineering firm specialising in industrial automation and process control is looking for a young, motivated and hardworking Electrician to join their successful organisation.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Qualified Electrician

Valid 3 phase Wireman’s license essential

RESPONSIBILITIES:

This individual will be based within the Food and Beverage sector and be responsible for 380VAC industrial installations and the signing off thereof.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

