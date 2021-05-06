Endpoint Security Operations Specialist
Location: Pretoria
Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements
One will implement, maintain, and support cybersecurity tools, technologies, and solutions.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification (NQF 7)
- Internationally recognised security Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) product-specific certifications (e.g., Microsoft, Symantec, Sophos, and MacAfee)
- Certifications as a Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH) or Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP)
- Minimum of 5 – 8 Years’ IT experience, of which a minimum of 3 years must be in IT security
- Proficiency in English (verbal and written)
- Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge, and skill
- Quality assurance knowledge and skill
- Continuous improvement knowledge and skill
- Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill
- Business continuity planning knowledge and skill
- IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
- Security operations administration knowledge and skill
- Service management knowledge and skill
- IT enablement reporting knowledge and skill
- Capacity and performance management knowledge and skill
- Troubleshooting security platforms and devices
Desired Skills:
- Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
- Certified Incident Handler (GCIH)
- Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH)
- Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP)
- Endpoint security
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Retirement Fund
- Group Life Assurance
- Unemployment Insurance Fund