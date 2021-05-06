Endpoint Security Operations Specialist

Location: Pretoria

Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements

One will implement, maintain, and support cybersecurity tools, technologies, and solutions.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification (NQF 7)

Internationally recognised security Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) product-specific certifications (e.g., Microsoft, Symantec, Sophos, and MacAfee)

Certifications as a Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH) or Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP)

Minimum of 5 – 8 Years’ IT experience, of which a minimum of 3 years must be in IT security

Proficiency in English (verbal and written)

Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge, and skill

Quality assurance knowledge and skill

Continuous improvement knowledge and skill

Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill

Business continuity planning knowledge and skill

IT enablement planning knowledge and skill

Security operations administration knowledge and skill

Service management knowledge and skill

IT enablement reporting knowledge and skill

Capacity and performance management knowledge and skill

Troubleshooting security platforms and devices

Desired Skills:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Certified Incident Handler (GCIH)

Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH)

Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP)

Endpoint security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Retirement Fund

Group Life Assurance

Unemployment Insurance Fund

