Endpoint Security Operations Specialist

May 6, 2021

Location: Pretoria

Preference will be given to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements

One will implement, maintain, and support cybersecurity tools, technologies, and solutions.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or an equivalent qualification (NQF 7)
  • Internationally recognised security Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) product-specific certifications (e.g., Microsoft, Symantec, Sophos, and MacAfee)
  • Certifications as a Certified Incident Handler (GCIH), Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH) or Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP)
  • Minimum of 5 – 8 Years’ IT experience, of which a minimum of 3 years must be in IT security
  • Proficiency in English (verbal and written)
  • Industry, organisational and business awareness knowledge, and skill
  • Quality assurance knowledge and skill
  • Continuous improvement knowledge and skill
  • Continued learning and/or professional development knowledge and skill
  • Business continuity planning knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement planning knowledge and skill
  • Security operations administration knowledge and skill
  • Service management knowledge and skill
  • IT enablement reporting knowledge and skill
  • Capacity and performance management knowledge and skill
  • Troubleshooting security platforms and devices

Desired Skills:

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
  • Certified Incident Handler (GCIH)
  • Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH)
  • Certified Information Security Professional (CISSP)
  • Endpoint security

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A well-established and sought-after financial services concern.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Retirement Fund
  • Group Life Assurance
  • Unemployment Insurance Fund

