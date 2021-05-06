Engineering Manager FMCG at Rhodes Food Group

Managing the Engineering and Maintenance function to ensure the attainment of targets.

Formulate the engineering budget as per the pre-determined timetables and financial management of this budget thereafter.

Formulate and manage a five (5) year rolling capital and maintenance plan in line with the site manufacturing strategy.

Managing the Health and Safety system in accordance with the Occupational Health and safety Act.

Review and updating of procedures, work instructions and as per the Company requirements.

Participation in HACCP studies and maintain inspection equipment to guarantee product quality and food safety.

Managing and Overseeing the Engineering Store

Develop and implement energy and water saving initiatives and ensure that usage ratios are within specified limits.

Leadership of the Productive maintenance (PM) pillars as a form of driving continuous plant improvements using TPM methodology.

Identify and address all critical training and development needs to mobilize staff to perform their functions effectively.

Perform continuous due diligence on all engineering systems and processes.

Plan, implement and manage projects to meet the agreed timelines while adhering to the planned cost budgets.

Liase with suppliers and contractors.

Keeping abreast of new technological developments and identify and implement new technologies that will ensure competitiveness of the plant.

Ensure effective and optimum utilization of all resource, inclusive of human resources.

Plan, organize and record all maintenance and preventative maintenance activities on the DMS system.

Qualifications required for the position:

Grade 12 +

A Bachelor’s Degree/B Tech Degree in either Mechanical /Electrical Engineering/Industrial Engineering

Government Competency Certificate (GCC) will be added as advantage

Five (5) years’ experience preferably within the FMCG or plant environment

Previous experience in Maintenance Planning

GMR2 Appointment

Knowledge and Skills requirements for the position:

Knowledge of FMCG Manufacturing environment

Computer literate

Proven successful track record of managing a maintenance department

Personal attributes required for the position:

Self-motivation

Initiative and the ability to work as part of a team.

Achievement driven

Business acumen

Ability to interact with people at all levels

Results focused

Composure

Integrity

Desired Skills:

Excellent communication skills

Excellent problem-solving

Strong Analytical and Technical skills

Numerical abilities

Good project management skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Rhodes Food Group is an internationally recognised producer of fresh, frozen and long life convenience meal solutions for customers and consumers throughout South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and in major global markets.

Based in Groot Drakenstein in the Western Cape, South Africa, Rhodes Food Group has a well-capitalised production base comprising 15 manufacturing facilities across South Africa and a fruit processing facility in Swaziland. All operations are well-located close to sources of raw materials and end markets.

The Group also owns a dairy farm at Groot Drakenstein and pineapple plantations in Swaziland and its product range includes canned fruit, jam, vegetable and meat products, bottled salads, fruit juices and purees, fresh ready meals, pies, pastries, bakery and dairy products.

Vegetable Products

The canned vegetable facility was bought in 2007 and is located near Louis Trichardt in the Limpopo Province. The short distance from its major supply base of raw materials allows Rhodes Food Group to procure the highest quality of canned vegetables ensuring top product quality.

The factory produces premium quality canned vegetable products, including various tomato products, corn, mixed vegetables, baked beans, spaghetti, chakalaka and more.

People form the core of this highly motivated team, which consists of 436 permanent employees. Their “can do” attitude means the unit can react to any condition timeously and produce superior quality foods.

The facility is continually being upgraded and is benchmarked against the best in the world. It complies with international food safety regulations, has high food safety standards, is HACCP accredited and undergoes annual GFSI Intermediate audits.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Short Term Incentive

Annual Leave

Sick Leave

Cell Phone Allowance

