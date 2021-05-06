Field Services Administrator – GENERATORS

My client in the generator industry is looking for a Field Services Administrator to join their team in Sandton.

Applicants must come from generator after-sales, and must have knowledge of generator parts

The main responsibility of this position is to assist with the existing field service administration of the company.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Admin

Manage commercial aspects of new projects/tenders

Support projects, product & field services department with technical/operations requirements.

Take minutes for projects & field services meetings

Update CRM quote register

Update price schedules

Pre-booking service intervals with existing customers

Assisting with procurement of after sales related spares

Proposals

Compile simplistic quotations based on quotations templates

Complete/ compile quotations / documents for After sales quote submissions

Complete & compile technical documents for project submissions

Complete & compile commercial documents and company information for projects submissions

Follow up on quotations

Projects

Manage commercial aspects of new projects, namely,

Accounts detail

Credit Limits (future requirement) – follow up with customers & head office

Performance bond & guarantees (Future requirement)

Load sales jobs

Update & control cost of warranty service contracts

Liaise with customers

Schedule services & repairs with customers

Book stock items for services & repairs

Keep field stock up to-date

Source filter/parts prices for services & repairs

Prepare Purchase Order request

File all records in field service files

Create files on the V Drive for all jobs

File all relevant correspondence relating to the job

Record & control SLA contracts & schedule accordingly

Update when necessary

Procurement

Place purchase orders on suppliers through relevant company procedures

Track status & progress of orders

Verify the correctness of all commercial documentation

Create new stock codes (future requirement)

Ensure correct costing of buy-out items

Ensure that purchase orders, proforma invoices & commercial invoices correspond

Track all shipment to ensure compliance with requirements

Monthly Reports

Compile KPI consolidated report information

Update Field Services Management reports

Syspro

Capture customers’ orders on Syspro

Delivery notes

Purchase orders

Process SIV’s

Receipt Supplier’s invoices

Once job is completed – make sure all the costs are allocated to the job

Invoice Field Service invoices

Assist the Bookkeeper when field service accounts are outstanding.

Attend to all field service e-mail correspondence.

Attend to all incoming telephone calls; screen & divert to correct department

Provide a service to all customers contracting to the Company

Responsible for the commercial aspects of the field services department of the company

Reporting to the commercial aspects of the field service department of the company

Ensure that the external services are invoiced according to the quote milestones

Assist with field services admin & sales functions

Provide administrator support in ISO quality implementation & maintaining system functionality.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 or NQF aligned qualification.

A recognised tertiary qualification is an advantage

Experience in tender offer preparation to Consulting Engineers, Project Houses and large End-Users will be an advantage

Computer literate – Strong MS Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Syspro experience

Must be able to read, write and speak and understand the English language, Afrikaans will be an added advantage

Must be able to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

generators

admin

Syspro

tenders

procurement

quotes

after sales

projects

