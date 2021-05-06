Field Services Administrator – GENERATORS

My client in the generator industry is looking for a Field Services Administrator to join their team in Sandton.
Applicants must come from generator after-sales, and must have knowledge of generator parts
The main responsibility of this position is to assist with the existing field service administration of the company.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
Admin
- Manage commercial aspects of new projects/tenders
- Support projects, product & field services department with technical/operations requirements.
- Take minutes for projects & field services meetings
- Update CRM quote register
- Update price schedules
- Pre-booking service intervals with existing customers
- Assisting with procurement of after sales related spares
Proposals
- Compile simplistic quotations based on quotations templates
- Complete/ compile quotations / documents for After sales quote submissions
- Complete & compile technical documents for project submissions
- Complete & compile commercial documents and company information for projects submissions
- Follow up on quotations
Projects
- Manage commercial aspects of new projects, namely,
- Accounts detail
- Credit Limits (future requirement) – follow up with customers & head office
- Performance bond & guarantees (Future requirement)
- Load sales jobs
- Update & control cost of warranty service contracts
- Liaise with customers
- Schedule services & repairs with customers
- Book stock items for services & repairs
- Keep field stock up to-date
- Source filter/parts prices for services & repairs
- Prepare Purchase Order request
- File all records in field service files
- Create files on the V Drive for all jobs
- File all relevant correspondence relating to the job
- Record & control SLA contracts & schedule accordingly
- Update when necessary
Procurement
- Place purchase orders on suppliers through relevant company procedures
- Track status & progress of orders
- Verify the correctness of all commercial documentation
- Create new stock codes (future requirement)
- Ensure correct costing of buy-out items
- Ensure that purchase orders, proforma invoices & commercial invoices correspond
- Track all shipment to ensure compliance with requirements
Monthly Reports
- Compile KPI consolidated report information
- Update Field Services Management reports
Syspro
- Capture customers’ orders on Syspro
- Delivery notes
- Purchase orders
- Process SIV’s
- Receipt Supplier’s invoices
- Once job is completed – make sure all the costs are allocated to the job
- Invoice Field Service invoices
- Assist the Bookkeeper when field service accounts are outstanding.
- Attend to all field service e-mail correspondence.
- Attend to all incoming telephone calls; screen & divert to correct department
- Provide a service to all customers contracting to the Company
- Responsible for the commercial aspects of the field services department of the company
- Reporting to the commercial aspects of the field service department of the company
- Ensure that the external services are invoiced according to the quote milestones
- Assist with field services admin & sales functions
- Provide administrator support in ISO quality implementation & maintaining system functionality.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12 or NQF aligned qualification.
- A recognised tertiary qualification is an advantage
- Experience in tender offer preparation to Consulting Engineers, Project Houses and large End-Users will be an advantage
- Computer literate – Strong MS Office, Excel, Word and PowerPoint.
- Syspro experience
- Must be able to read, write and speak and understand the English language, Afrikaans will be an added advantage
- Must be able to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- generators
- admin
- Syspro
- tenders
- procurement
- quotes
- after sales
- projects