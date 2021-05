Finance Data Specialist at Deloitte 2

WE ARE LOOKIN GOT FILL A ROLE OF A FINANCE DATA SPECIALIST FOR OUR CLIENT IN THE MINING SECTORTHIS IS A 3 MONTH CONTRACT ROLEData Lead – Finance Data Specialist Its a senior role at a Manager level [URL Removed] in the finance data structures in [URL Removed] SAP experience is essential

Desired Skills:

Data Lead – Finance Data Specialist – It’s a senior role at a Manager level please. Needs to know the finance data structures in SAP. So SAP experience is essential

Learn more/Apply for this position